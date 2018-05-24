From Oprah Winfrey to Tim Cook, Leaders Offer Gems of Wisdom to the Class of 2018

Inspiration from luminaries and leaders of the world.

May 24, 2018 5 min read

It’s commencement season, which means that a whole new crop of newly minted adults are headed into the workplace, or maybe on the verge of starting the next big thing that will change the world. Luminaries from the worlds of business, politics, sports, science and entertainment have gotten behind the podium at venerable educational institutions to impart some advice to the class of 2018.

Here are some of their most resonant pieces of advice.

Apple CEO Tim Cook at Duke University

“Don’t just accept the world you inherit today. Don’t just accept the status quo. No big challenge has ever been solved, and no lasting improvement has ever been achieved, unless people dare to try something different. Dare to think different.”

Oprah Winfrey at USC Annenberg

“The question is: What are you willing to stand for? That question is going to follow you throughout your life. And here’s how you answer it. You put your honor where your mouth is...When you give your word, keep it. Show up. Do the work. Get your hands dirty. And then you’ll begin to draw strength from the understanding that history is still being written. You’re writing it every day. The wheels still in spin. And what you do or what you don’t do will be a part of it. You build a legacy not from one thing but from everything.”

