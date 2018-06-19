Elon Musk's Essential Tips for Aspiring Entrepreneurs

See what you can learn from one of the most iconic businessmen.

June 19, 2018

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is a serial entrepreneur who keeps on winning. The real-life inspiration for Robert Downey Jr.’s portrayal of Iron Man, the South Africa native enjoyed his first big hit as a Zip2 co-founder.

The forward-thinking mogul launched X.com, which merged with Confinity to become PayPal, but he’s better known for co-founding electric automaker Tesla and launching SpaceX -- a rocket company he hopes will one day allow people to live on other planets. Musk is also the chairman of solar panel design company SolarCity and a co-founder of nonprofit research company OpenAI.

Innovative ideas combined with hard work have helped Musk build a colossal net worth of $18.9 billion, according to Forbes as of May 23. If you’re looking to succeed in business, it would be smart to borrow a few moves from Musk’s playbook. Here’s what he’s learned over the course of the last decade.

(By Laura Woods)