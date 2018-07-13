5 Ways That Geniuses Deal With Losing and Constructive Criticism

Use these incredible high-performers as inspiration when you feel down.

July 13, 2018 3 min read

Too often, we think of failure as an ending point. We shouldn’t. Instead, every “no” should teach us something, fuel our work ethic -- even reassure us that we are giving it our all.

If you’ve just heard some tough constructive criticism, or feel like you failed, remember that high performers in every field have been told no, but they pushed through anyway and eventually found incredible success. Here are just five examples.

Related: 23 Quotes on Failure From Super Successful Leaders Like Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban and More