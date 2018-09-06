8 Larry Ellison Quotes to Inspire Success and Innovation

Oracle's billionaire co-founder has a few things to teach you on being a business leader.

Oracle's Larry Ellison's rag-to-riches story is one of inspiration and motivation. Before becoming an incredibly successful tech entrepreneur and one of the wealthiest people in the world, Ellison was raised by his aunt and uncle in Chicago, where he eventually went to college. After he dropped out, Ellison packed his bags and moved to Berkeley, Calif., where he worked various jobs and picked up important tech skills at companies including Wells Fargo and Amdahl Corporation.

After Ellison landed a programming job at Ampex Corporation, Ellison and his team were asked to develop a database management system for the CIA under the codename "Oracle." Ellison and two of his colleagues eventually broke off from Ampex to launch Software Development Labs in 1977, which would soon become Oracle.

Fast forward 40 years, and Oracle is one of the most successful technology companies in the world. Ellison, its chairman and chief technology officer, is the seventh wealthiest person in the U.S. In addition to his success, Ellison is also a major philanthropist and investor, pledging to give a portion of his wealth to charity and helping to use his money to launch startups.

