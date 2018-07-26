Creativity isn't a gene -- it's a skill that can be learned.

Many people think that being creative is something you're born with, but the truth is creativity is a skill that can be developed.

If you want to be creative, you can make it happen -- you just have to put in the time. For starters, being open to new opportunities, pursuing creative activities such as painting and creating mood boards and changing up your diet are all good places to start.

Here are 10 tips and tricks to become more creative.

Stop believing in the “right brain” and “left brain” myth.

Explain things to yourself.

Go for a walk.

We've long been told that people who are "right brained" are more creative and artistic, while people who are "left brained" are the analytical types. However, these long-held beliefs may be less credible than originally thought. A 2013 study, which examined brain scans of various types of people, found that cognitive activity was similar on both sides of the brain, and no one side was more creative or analytical than the other.

Sometimes you need a change of pace to get those creative juices flowing, and a simple walk could be the perfect remedy. According to a study conducted by Stanford University in 2014, walking -- whether that's on a hiking trail or on a treadmill -- increases a person's creativity significantly.

Become open to new experiences.

Eat more fruits and vegetables.

Create a mood board.

Paint your room.

Many psychologists believe there are five basic personality traits, often labeled as " The Big Five ," consisting of extraversion, agreeableness, openness, conscientiousness and neuroticism. Of these traits, "openness" is most highly associated with people who are creative. Creative people are open to ideas and experiences, as its these new experiences and events that allow them to explore new possibilities in unfamiliar environments.Creativity and curiosity often go hand-in-hand. According to research, eating more fruits and vegetables can make you both more creative and curious. One study examined the food intake of 405 participants over a 13-day period, ultimately finding that people who ate more fruits and vegetables reported higher levels of creativity and more intense feelings of curiosity compared to people who ate less of these foods.Whether you've got an upcoming project due or you're simply seeking some inspiration, mood boards can be incredibly helpful tools when it comes to creativity. And there's research to support that. One study compared the use and effect of mood boards between fashion designers and non-fashion designers, only to discover that there was a significant impact on both. In the end, both groups reported higher levels of creativity when creating and using mood boards.

Here's a quirky hack that's bound to boost your creativity: paint your room. Of course, that doesn't mean just any color. In one study, researchers found that blue walls were ideal environments for creatives. Another study discovered that green walls also spurred innovation and boosted the creative performance of people.

Write down your dreams.

Challenge yourself.

Keep others in mind.