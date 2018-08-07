How Rich Was Warren Buffett at Your Age?

See how Buffett's net worth has grown over his lifetime.

August 7, 2018 6 min read

This story originally appeared on GOBankingRates



Billionaire Warren Buffett is known as one of the richest investors in the world, with a net worth that seems to grow by the day. But the “Oracle of Omaha” wasn’t always as filthy rich as he is today. In fact, about 99.7 percent of his immense wealth was earned after his 52th birthday.

That doesn’t mean Buffett, 84, was a late bloomer in any sense. He started his financial path toward wealth at a very young age and built his fortune slowly over the years, decade by decade -- something we can all do with a little perseverance and a lot of hard work.

Read more about this famous investor and philanthropist’s finances throughout his life.

(By Joel Anderson)