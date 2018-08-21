10 Steps to Help Get Your Career Back on Track
If the start of your work week has you feeling nauseated and counting how much sick time you have left, it might not be a flu bug that has your stomach churning. The chronic stress of feeling like your career is stagnant can stir up both physical and emotional symptoms, making it a chore to drag yourself through your workday.
The solution can be as simple as getting a new position that challenges and excites you and offers the potential for long-term growth and advancement. GOBankingRates spoke with professional development coach Molly Hetrick to gain insight into how to breathe new life into a stalled career.
(By Jodi Thornton-O'Connell)
Evaluate the company you work for.
Although your career might feel stalled in your present position, you might not have to look outside your current company when finding a new career. As a first step, Hetrick advises asking yourself two questions about your employer to determine whether you should stay or go:
Is your company on solid financial footing? Even if you’re not a whiz at reading financial statements, there are telltale signs that a company might be struggling financially. A drop in business, hiring freezes, not replacing workers who quit and major changes in the company’s vision are some clues that sticking around might mean your career possibilities are limited at best.
Do you believe in the company’s mission? If you’re not already familiar with your company’s mission statement, look for it on the company website or in the employee handbook, along with that of any parent company of which it is a subsidiary. If the overall mission doesn’t resonate, it might be time to find a company that’s a better fit.
Evaluate your fit in the company.
If your company is on strong financial footing and has a mission that aligns with your personal career philosophy, your next step is to determine whether you have a future with the company. Hetrick advises asking yourself these next two questions to evaluate your growth potential:
Are there existing positions within the company that you can see yourself in and that you can aspire to? Your company’s job listings page is the best place to find other positions that you’d like to steer your career toward. Other websites will even help match your present skills and education to jobs that are an ideal fit, like Edward Jones’ quiz-like Career Fit Tool or Metaswitch’s Career Brain Teasers.
Will your company provide professional development training, mentorship or coaching to help you get to the next level? Find out if your company offers training classes or tuition reimbursement programs to help employees advance in their careers. If there aren’t any, it may be time to look for a job elsewhere.
Determine the requirements needed to advance.
“Identify the skills and knowledge you need for the position you aspire [to],” said Hetrick. “For each, list a few ways you could obtain that skill or knowledge.” The answer might be signing up for company-sponsored training, or developing new skills by taking on a new assignment in your present position. Focus on learning how to ask for a promotion as one of your new skills -- these are important work skills that money can’t buy.
Talk to your boss.
Network within your company.
Don’t burn any bridges.
Identify alternate companies.
If finding a new career means changing companies, make a list of 5-10 companies that you’d potentially like to work for. “Get to know them through their web presence, news releases, etc.,” said Hetrick. “If you have contacts at any of these companies, that will be a big plus.” Begin searching those company’s job boards for positions that you might be able to move into now, as well as keeping an eye open for long-term career path opportunities where you can advance in the future.
