9 Inspiring Quotes From Self-Made Billionaire and Spanx Founder Sara Blakely

Seeking inspiration? Sara Blakely's entrepreneurial story will motivate you.

September 12, 2018 3 min read

Before launching the billion-dollar company Spanx, its founder Sara Blakely wanted to become a lawyer. However, after scoring too low on the law school admissions test, she switched gears and went into sales. Selling fax machines door to door for the company, Danka, Blakely realized her knack for business, and quickly rose up the corporate ladder. It was also during her time at Danka that Blakely came up with her billion-dollar idea for Spanx.

Related: 50 Inspirational Quotes to Motivate You

Disliking the way the feet of her pantyhose looked in open-toed shoes but loving the way pantyhose provided a firm top, Blakely not only decided to cut off the bottoms but came up with a bigger idea. What if there were pantyhose with a control-top but without the annoying feet? From there, Blakely saved up to research and eventually launch her hosiery idea.

Related: 8 Inspirational Quotes From Movie Mogul Steven Spielberg

For more inspiration from Blakely and her entrepreneurial journey, here are nine quotes from the self-made billionaire.