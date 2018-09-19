8 Jimmy Fallon Quotes to Motivate You -- and Make You Laugh

While he might seem all fun and games, there's much to learn from the beloved late-night host.

Success doesn’t happen overnight. It takes passion, hard work and commitment. Just look at late-night host Jimmy Fallon. Since childhood, Fallon was set on becoming an entertainer, and he made it known too. In junior high, Fallon was dubbed “Most likely to replace David Letterman” by his classmates in his yearbook superlatives. In high school, the soon-to-be celebrity worked hard perfecting his comedic craft by taking part in school plays and competing in stand-up comedy competitions.

College didn’t last long for Fallon, who was itching to chase his dreams in the city of angels. However, after some time in Los Angeles, the aspiring comedic moved back to New York when he had the opportunity of a lifetime: an audition for Saturday Night Live. As the perfect platform to launch his career, Fallon became a household name thanks to his celebrity impressions and hilarious skits on SNL.

It wasn’t before long that Fallon would get the spotlight he’d always dreamed of. In 2008, Fallon replaced Conan O’Brien on NBC’s Late Night With Jimmy Fallon, and five years later took over Jay Leno’s nightly slot with The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, becoming one of the most-watched late night shows today.

With a number of Emmy awards and even a Grammy, it’s safe to say Fallon’s living his dreams. To follow in his footsteps, take a look at these eight quirky, yet inspirational quotes from the talk show host extraordinaire.