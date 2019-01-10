The 15 Craziest Cars and Futuristic Vehicles of CES 2019

There were a ton of sleek next-gen cars at CES, from snazzy luxury vehicles to eye-popping concept cars.

January 10, 2019 8 min read

CES is a dizzying experience that takes over the entire Las Vegas Strip, but within the bedlam is a mind-bending glimpse into the future of transportation. This year we saw a slew of self-driving cars, new in-car mixed reality experiences, and even a new concept car with modular robotic legs that's as close as we've seen to a real-life Transformer.

There's a flashy tech product at CES for every kind of transportation scenario, from the most futuristic science-fiction concept cars to next-gen electric vehicles and even motorcycles, not to mention last-mile solutions like electric skateboards and scooters. Many of the snazziest concept cars were focused on high-tech amenities and interiors designed to keep humans comfortable and relaxed as their autonomous car cruises.

We also came across some other eye-popping smart vehicles, like a flying drone helicopter taxi and a smart yacht. We threw those in just for fun.

Nissan IMx Kuro

Mitsubishi Emirai 4

Mercedes-Benz CLA

Mercedes-Benz Vision Urbanetic

Harley-Davidson LiveWire

BMW Vision iNext

Waymo One

Audi Aicon

2020 Lincoln Aviator

Nvidia Drive Autopilot

Byton M-Byte

Byton K-Byte

Hyundai Elevate

Bell Nexus Air Taxi

Furrion Adonis Yacht

