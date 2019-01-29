How These 15 Highly Successful People Stay Happy and Healthy

Elon Musk is a gifted engineer and successful inventor. CEO of SpaceX and the visionary architect behind Tesla Motors, Musk has always been an avid reader, according to an article by Inc. In fact, as a child, he sometimes read two books in a single weekend.

While his commitment to self-education has certainly paid off, Musk admits his eating habits are not always so admirable.

In a video interview by AUTO BILD TV, Musk said, “I think it’s probably true that having a good breakfast is a good idea, but usually I don’t have time for that. I’ll have a coffee or something like that … and a Mars bar, sure. But I’m trying to cut down on sweet stuff.” Musk also admitted to drinking eight cans of Diet Coke and several large cups of coffee a day.

Additionally, Musk confessed to being something of a workaholic: “For a while there, I was just doing constant 100-hour weeks [in order to be the CEO of both Tesla Motors and SpaceX], and that’s definitely wearing. And now I’m kind of in the 80 to 90 [hours-per-week range], which is more manageable.”

Despite his hectic schedule, Musk does save time for leisure activities. According to his Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything), Musk enjoys video games such as Bioshock, Fallout and Mass Effect, as well as classics like Civilization and Warcraft.

