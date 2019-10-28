20 Anticipated Black Friday Deals You Can Buy Now

Score Black Friday savings without dealing with the chaos.

October 28, 2019 3 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

AirPods - $144

Image credit: Amazon

Apple iPad Pro - $1,070.70

Image credit: Amazon

Apple Watch Series 3 - $229

Image credit: Amazon

TCL 50S425 50 inch 4K Smart LED Roku TV (2019) - $279.99

Image credit: Amazon

Samsung UN55RU7100FXZA Flat 55-Inch 4K UHD 7 Series Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility (2019 Model) - $497.99

Image credit: Amazon

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones - $164.99

Image credit: Amazon

Black Friday is one of the biggest shopping days of the year for a reason. The savings are incredible and it’s no coincidence that it comes just a month before Christmas. However, if you’re not the type to spend hours in line and run over people at the local Wal-Mart, it’s best to do your shopping online. And, fortunately, we’ve curated a list of some of the best Black Friday deals you can get now. Ready to start checking things off your holiday list? AirPods are the gold standard of true wireless listening, giving you elite sound with elite flexibility. Apple’s iPad Pro takes the power and flexibility of the traditional iPad and cranks it to 11.The original smart watch, the newest Apple Watch syncs with your phone, has a built-in GPS, optical heart sensor, and more.This 44” TCL 4KHD TV has Roku built-in so you can navigate between all of your streaming services without needing an external device.With Ultra HD picture and Alexa compatibility, you can simply ask this Samsung TV to turn on and start playing your favorite movies to instantly be immersed in a cinematic quality experience.

These high-powered Beats headphones are the choice of many celebrities because they sound amazing and literally block out the noise.

Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones - $349

Image credit: Amazon

Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones - $348

Image credit: Amazon

These top-of-the-line Bose Bluetooth headphones are designed for true audiophiles who want to appreciate every note of their music.

These industry-leading Sony wireless headphones have ANC noise cancellation and Alexa voice assistant integration.

Microsoft Xbox One X - $394.98

Image credit: Amazon

The newest console from Microsoft, Xbox One X gives you a high-octane gaming experience unlike any other.

PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB- $281.90

Image credit: Amazon

Instant Pot DUO60 6 - $79

Image credit: Amazon

With innovative features like subscription gaming and a sleek, intuitive interface, PlayStation 4 makes it easy to slip into gamer mode.

Pressure cook, steam, saute, slow cook, and much more in the revolutionary Instant Pot.

Ring Video Doorbell - $99.99

Image credit: Amazon

Echo Dot - $49.99

Image credit: Amazon

With HD video, motion sensor alerts, and two-way audio, Ring Video Doorbell is the ultimate butler and security guard.

The leader in smart home tech, Echo Dot uses the Alexa voice assistant to help you keep track of tasks, play music, control your home, and much more.

Fire TV Stick 4K - $49.99

Image credit: Amazon

Amazon’s Fire Stick plugs into your TV and gives you instant access to your favorite streaming services, all with voice accessibility available.

Roku Streaming Stick - $44.97

Image credit: Amazon

Canon EOS Rebel T6 Digital SLR Camera - $459.95

Image credit: Amazon

Sony Alpha a6000 Mirrorless Digital Camera - $548

Image credit: Amazon

Roku is the little box that invites you to explore a world of content from Netflix to Discovery and everything in between.The Canon Rebel is the ultimate camera for adventurers with an 18-55mm lens, 58mm wide angle lens, 48GB memory card, and more accessories included.

This super-portable Sony camera has a 24 MP APS C CMOS sensor and loads of other features you wouldn’t expect to find in a camera so compact.

Acer Aspire 5 Slim Laptop - $309.99

Image credit: Amazon

The 15.6” Full HD Acer Aspire 5 has 4GB of RAM and is supremely portable, making it great for anyone working on the go.

HP 2019 Newest Premium 15.6-inch HD Laptop - $338.93

Image credit: Amazon

ASUS VivoBook 15 Thin and Light Laptop - $579.99

Image credit: Amazon