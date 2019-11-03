4 Features That Make Apple AirPods Pro Supremely Versatile

There's a good reason they remain the gold standard of wireless listening convenience.

November 3, 2019 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

When Apple released the AirPods, they completely revolutionized the headphone industry. Bluetooth headphones existed before but they didn’t become as ubiquitous as they are today until the AirPods took the world by storm. And why not? The tiny earbuds fit easily in your ear, deliver outstanding sound, and allow you to listen to your music without worrying about tangled or caught wires.

Now, Apple’s taken it a step further with the AirPods Pro, which may just establish a new standard for wireless listening tech. Why?

Ready to discover the gold standard of wireless listening? The AirPod Pros are available now for $249.

Active Noise Cancellation

Image credit: Amazon

Transparency Mode

Image credit: Amazon

Command Siri

Image credit: Amazon

Water Resistance

Image credit: Amazon