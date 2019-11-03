4 Features That Make Apple AirPods Pro Supremely Versatile

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.
When Apple released the AirPods, they completely revolutionized the headphone industry. Bluetooth headphones existed before but they didn’t become as ubiquitous as they are today until the AirPods took the world by storm. And why not? The tiny earbuds fit easily in your ear, deliver outstanding sound, and allow you to listen to your music without worrying about tangled or caught wires.
Now, Apple’s taken it a step further with the AirPods Pro, which may just establish a new standard for wireless listening tech. Why?
You’d expect active noise cancellation on bulkier Bluetooth headphones but not on earbuds. And yet, the AirPods Pro manage to do it. They use an outward-facing microphone to detect external sound and then counter it with equal anti-noise, thereby cancelling external sounds before you hear them. Meanwhile, an inward-facing microphone does the same to sound coming from inside your ear. The noise cancellation is adjusted at 200 times per second so you always enjoy distraction-free music.
Transparency Mode
Do you get annoyed when people keep their earbuds in while talking to you? With AirPods Pro, they’re not really being rude. With transparency mode, users can hear what’s going on around them with just a press of a button. The force sensor lets outside sound in so you can have a conversation without pausing the music.
Command Siri
Plenty of Bluetooth headphones have voice assistant capability but Apple’s H1 chip allows for seamless integration with Apple’s proprietary tool, Siri. That means you can add things to your grocery list, manage your calendar, make calls, send texts, and much more, all without lifting a finger.
Water Resistance
Want to work out in your earbuds? AirPods Pro are completely sweat-resistant so they’ll stay comfortably in your ear and won’t frizz out regardless of how hard you go. Plus, the charging case allows you to listen for up to 24 hours so you can go through all of your errands without stopping to get a charge.
