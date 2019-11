The 10 Must-Haves for the Digital Nomad

Save on products essential to the digital nomad lifestyle.

November 6, 2019 3 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Presented by

mophie powerstation AC - $199.93

Image credit: Amazon

BESTEK Universal Travel Adapter - $37.99

Image credit: Amazon

Skyroam Solis X: WiFi Smartspot - $179.99

Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

Inateck 40L Travel Backpack - $66.99

Image credit: Amazon

Hydro Flask Water Bottle - $39.95

Image credit: Amazon

Sony Noise-Cancelling Headphones - $348

Image credit: Amazon

Seagate Portable 2TB External Hard Drive - $59.99

Image credit: Amazon

BAGSMART Electronic Organizer - $27.99

Image credit: Amazon

AmazonBasics 4-Piece Packing Travel Organizer Cubes Set - $20

Image credit: Amazon

MLVOC Sleep Kit - $21.99

Image credit: Amazon

As more workforces go remote, there are more digital nomads wandering the world than ever before. Imagine working from a beach-side hotspot in Bali? Sounds pretty nice. Digital nomads make it possible by maintaining a mobile workspace. However, when you’re always on the go, it’s easy to forget the things you need to be as productive and efficient as possible on the job. As such, we’ve gathered everything you need right here.When you’re moving from space to space, you may not want to carry a charger with you for each of your devices. This portable battery pack features an insane 22,000mAh capacity and is compatible with laptops, tablets, smartphones, or any other USB or AC device so you can always have a charge on hand.Going overseas? Make sure you’re set up to be able to use the outlets you encounter with a travel adapter You can’t always stay connected to the internet but when you need it in an emergency, this mobile hotspot has you covered. Whether you’re in the air or between coffee shops, this hotspot will get you online.Packing efficiently is an essential skill for any world traveler and this anti-theft, extra-large daypack makes it easy.You can’t do your best work if you’re not hydrated! (And sometimes you can’t always trust the tap water.) Hydro Flask keeps your water cold and tasting fresh all day long.When you’re a digital nomad, you can’t always expect a quiet space to work. Instead, you have to make it for yourself. These noise-cancelling headphones will help.If you need frequent, secure access to files that you don’t want to leave on your computer, this hard drive has you covered.So you didn’t get the portable battery pack? Better get this clever organizer bag that’s optimized to keep cables from tangling and ensuring they’re easily accessible.We aren’t all Marie Kondo. Some of us need a little extra help to pack our bags and stay organized. These packing cubes will help.When you’re constantly in transit, it can be difficult to keep up with your sleep. This travel-friendly sleep kit includes a memory foam neck pillow, eye mask, earplugs, and more to help you get some shuteye while traveling.