The 10 Must-Haves for the Digital Nomad

As more workforces go remote, there are more digital nomads wandering the world than ever before. Imagine working from a beach-side hotspot in Bali? Sounds pretty nice. Digital nomads make it possible by maintaining a mobile workspace. However, when you’re always on the go, it’s easy to forget the things you need to be as productive and efficient as possible on the job. As such, we’ve gathered everything you need right here.
mophie powerstation AC - $199.93
When you’re moving from space to space, you may not want to carry a charger with you for each of your devices. This portable battery pack features an insane 22,000mAh capacity and is compatible with laptops, tablets, smartphones, or any other USB or AC device so you can always have a charge on hand.
BESTEK Universal Travel Adapter - $37.99
Going overseas? Make sure you’re set up to be able to use the outlets you encounter with a travel adapter.
Skyroam Solis X: WiFi Smartspot - $179.99
You can’t always stay connected to the internet but when you need it in an emergency, this mobile hotspot has you covered. Whether you’re in the air or between coffee shops, this hotspot will get you online.
You can’t do your best work if you’re not hydrated! (And sometimes you can’t always trust the tap water.) Hydro Flask keeps your water cold and tasting fresh all day long.
Sony Noise-Cancelling Headphones - $348
When you’re a digital nomad, you can’t always expect a quiet space to work. Instead, you have to make it for yourself. These noise-cancelling headphones will help.
Seagate Portable 2TB External Hard Drive - $59.99
If you need frequent, secure access to files that you don’t want to leave on your computer, this hard drive has you covered.
BAGSMART Electronic Organizer - $27.99
So you didn’t get the portable battery pack? Better get this clever organizer bag that’s optimized to keep cables from tangling and ensuring they’re easily accessible.
AmazonBasics 4-Piece Packing Travel Organizer Cubes Set - $20
We aren’t all Marie Kondo. Some of us need a little extra help to pack our bags and stay organized. These packing cubes will help.
MLVOC Sleep Kit - $21.99
When you’re constantly in transit, it can be difficult to keep up with your sleep. This travel-friendly sleep kit includes a memory foam neck pillow, eye mask, earplugs, and more to help you get some shuteye while traveling.
