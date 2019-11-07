13 Products Featured on Shark Tank That You Can Now Buy on Amazon

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.
As an entrepreneur, you’re likely already familiar with ABC’s Shark Tank, the show where aspiring business owners pitch their products to celebrity investors. You may be vying to get on the show some day.
Perhaps the coolest part of Shark Tank is that the products and services that are funded really do tend to take off. Even some that didn't get investment on the show have realized degrees of success as well. The show rewards these hard-working innovators with brand recognition, but then the money from the sharks themselves allow business operations to scale to the point where you may see ads online or, in the case of these products, you start to see them all over Amazon.
Want to support other emerging entrepreneurs? Check out these products that were featured on Shark Tank that you can get on Amazon today.
Scrub Daddy Sponge - $9.99
These innovative sponges are soft in warm water and get firm in cold so you can work off those tougher dish stains. The sponges are dishwasher-safe, odor-resistant, and scratch-free, making them one of the best deep cleaning sponges on the market.
Bambooee Paper Towel Replacement 30-Sheet Roll - $9.99
These reusable towels are supremely durable, ultra-absorbent, and machine washable. Yes, seriously, you can reuse paper towels.
Drop Stop: The Original Patented Car Seat Gap Filler - $19.99
Ever dropped your phone between the seat gap while driving? You won’t ever again when you’ve got a Drop Stop on your driver’s and passenger’s seats.
Squatty Potty Toilet Stool - $19.99
The Squatty Potty is a worldwide sensation due to their outstanding marketing. However, the product also really works, making it easier and healthier to do what you need to do when nature calls.
These cleansing packets are made for athletes on the go who don’t have time to take a shower before moving onto their next thing, they’re proven to kill 99.9 percent of germs and leave your skin feeling and smelling clean and fresh.
Q-Flex Acupressure Massage Tool - $24.99
This simple tool is ergonomically designed to allow you to give yourself a nice, relaxing massage right from the comfort of your chair.
Vibes High Fidelity Concert Earplugs - $23.98
These ingenious earplugs protect your ears from the loud volumes at concerts while remaining discreet enough so you don’t look like a nerd. They even allow you to adjust the amount of noise let in so you won’t experience the muffled sound that regular earplugs produce.
