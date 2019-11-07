13 Products Featured on Shark Tank That You Can Now Buy on Amazon

Support other entrepreneurs by buying these innovative products.

November 7, 2019 3 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

As an entrepreneur, you’re likely already familiar with ABC’s Shark Tank, the show where aspiring business owners pitch their products to celebrity investors. You may be vying to get on the show some day.

Perhaps the coolest part of Shark Tank is that the products and services that are funded really do tend to take off. Even some that didn't get investment on the show have realized degrees of success as well. The show rewards these hard-working innovators with brand recognition, but then the money from the sharks themselves allow business operations to scale to the point where you may see ads online or, in the case of these products, you start to see them all over Amazon.

Want to support other emerging entrepreneurs? Check out these products that were featured on Shark Tank that you can get on Amazon today.

Scrub Daddy Sponge - $9.99

Image credit: Amazon

Bambooee Paper Towel Replacement 30-Sheet Roll - $9.99

Image credit: Amazon

Drop Stop: The Original Patented Car Seat Gap Filler - $19.99

Image credit: Amazon

Squatty Potty Toilet Stool - $19.99

Image credit: Amazon

PhoneSoap 3 UV Smartphone Sanitizer & Universal Charger - $79.95

Image credit: Amazon

Simply Fit Board - $21.80

Image credit: Amazon

Safe Grabs Silicone Microwave Mat - $26.95

Image credit: Amazon

Rocketbook Wave Smart Notebook - $21.06

Image credit: Amazon

BetterBack Posture Support Belt - $59.99

Image credit: Amazon

Better Life All-Purpose Cleaner - $13.98

Image credit: Amazon

Shower Pill Body Cleansing Wipes - $9.99

Image credit: Amazon

Q-Flex Acupressure Massage Tool - $24.99

Image credit: Amazon

Vibes High Fidelity Concert Earplugs - $23.98