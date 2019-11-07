Shark Tank

13 Products Featured on Shark Tank That You Can Now Buy on Amazon

Support other entrepreneurs by buying these innovative products.
13 Products Featured on Shark Tank That You Can Now Buy on Amazon
Image credit: Amazon
As an entrepreneur, you’re likely already familiar with ABC’s Shark Tank, the show where aspiring business owners pitch their products to celebrity investors. You may be vying to get on the show some day.

Perhaps the coolest part of Shark Tank is that the products and services that are funded really do tend to take off. Even some that didn't get investment on the show have realized degrees of success as well. The show rewards these hard-working innovators with brand recognition, but then the money from the sharks themselves allow business operations to scale to the point where you may see ads online or, in the case of these products, you start to see them all over Amazon.

Want to support other emerging entrepreneurs? Check out these products that were featured on Shark Tank that you can get on Amazon today.

Scrub Daddy Sponge - $9.99

Scrub Daddy Sponge - $9.99
Image credit: Amazon
These innovative sponges are soft in warm water and get firm in cold so you can work off those tougher dish stains. The sponges are dishwasher-safe, odor-resistant, and scratch-free, making them one of the best deep cleaning sponges on the market.

Bambooee Paper Towel Replacement 30-Sheet Roll - $9.99

Bambooee Paper Towel Replacement 30-Sheet Roll - $9.99
Image credit: Amazon
These reusable towels are supremely durable, ultra-absorbent, and machine washable. Yes, seriously, you can reuse paper towels.

Drop Stop: The Original Patented Car Seat Gap Filler - $19.99

Drop Stop: The Original Patented Car Seat Gap Filler - $19.99
Image credit: Amazon
Ever dropped your phone between the seat gap while driving? You won’t ever again when you’ve got a Drop Stop on your driver’s and passenger’s seats.

Squatty Potty Toilet Stool - $19.99

Squatty Potty Toilet Stool - $19.99
Image credit: Amazon
The Squatty Potty is a worldwide sensation due to their outstanding marketing. However, the product also really works, making it easier and healthier to do what you need to do when nature calls.

PhoneSoap 3 UV Smartphone Sanitizer & Universal Charger - $79.95

PhoneSoap 3 UV Smartphone Sanitizer & Universal Charger - $79.95
Image credit: Amazon
Think for a second about the amount of germs on your phone from being in your hands and on dirty surfaces all day. Gross, right? This sanitizer cleans your phone while charging it.

Simply Fit Board - $21.80

Simply Fit Board - $21.80
Image credit: Amazon
Get in shape while standing at your desk with this ab-working plank. Just balancing for a few minutes each day can have you seeing results fast.

Safe Grabs Silicone Microwave Mat - $26.95

Safe Grabs Silicone Microwave Mat - $26.95
Image credit: Amazon
These microwavable silicone mats allow you to pull things out of the microwave without burning your hands. They also make great oven mitts.

Rocketbook Wave Smart Notebook - $21.06

Rocketbook Wave Smart Notebook - $21.06
Image credit: Amazon
This ingenious notebook allows you to write notes, store them in the cloud, and then erase the notebook pages with just a shake. It’s a notebook that virtually never runs out of paper.

BetterBack Posture Support Belt - $59.99

BetterBack Posture Support Belt - $59.99
Image credit: Amazon
When you’re sitting at a desk all day, it’s easy to develop bad posture. In just 15 minutes/day, this belt will help you make better posture a habit.

Better Life All-Purpose Cleaner - $13.98

Better Life All-Purpose Cleaner - $13.98
Image credit: Amazon
This all-natural, all-purpose cleaner is 100% derived from plant materials, and yet it cuts right through grease and grime like it’s nothing at all.

Shower Pill Body Cleansing Wipes - $9.99

Shower Pill Body Cleansing Wipes - $9.99
Image credit: Amazon
These cleansing packets are made for athletes on the go who don’t have time to take a shower before moving onto their next thing, they’re proven to kill 99.9 percent of germs and leave your skin feeling and smelling clean and fresh.

Q-Flex Acupressure Massage Tool - $24.99

Q-Flex Acupressure Massage Tool - $24.99
Image credit: Amazon
This simple tool is ergonomically designed to allow you to give yourself a nice, relaxing massage right from the comfort of your chair.

Vibes High Fidelity Concert Earplugs - $23.98

Vibes High Fidelity Concert Earplugs - $23.98
Image credit: Amazon
These ingenious earplugs protect your ears from the loud volumes at concerts while remaining discreet enough so you don’t look like a nerd. They even allow you to adjust the amount of noise let in so you won’t experience the muffled sound that regular earplugs produce.
 

