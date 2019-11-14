iPhone

10 Everyday iPhone Accessories for Less Than $10

Personalize your iPhone without breaking the bank.
10 Everyday iPhone Accessories for Less Than $10
Image credit: Thai Nguyen
Contributor
3 min read
You love your iPhone. From keeping in touch to watching videos on YouTube, smartphones are our access to the convenience and flexibility of 21st century life. They’re also miniature titans of industry, giving you the tools and power you need to get more done in a more efficient way. Some CEOs even work exclusively from their smartphones. Of course, if you’re using your phone that much, you should be taking care of it, too. These products can help you do more while taking care of your iPhone.

AmazonBasics Lightning to USB A Cable - $7.99

Image credit: Amazon
Image credit: Amazon
The AmazonBasics Lightning to USB A Cable is MFi-Certified, meaning it’s guaranteed to work with your iPhone. It’s rated to last for up to 4,000 bends, making it considerably stronger than the typical standard issue cable.

Lamicall Phone Ring Kickstand - $7.99

Image credit: Amazon
Image credit: Amazon
The sleek, multifunctional Lamicall Phone Ring Kickstand makes it easy to watch videos, consume presentations, or get on conference calls without having to juggle your phone.

Anker Wireless Charger - $9.99

Image credit: Amazon
Image credit: Amazon
This Anker Wireless Charger features a high-efficiency chipset which provides 7.5W high-speed wireless charging for your iPhone 8 or later. That’s 10% faster than other wireless chargers.

RAVPower Luster Mini - $9.99

Image credit: Amazon
Image credit: Amazon
The 3,350mAh RAVPower Luster Mini gives you a full battery in your pocket. Just plug your iPhone in, and you can extend the battery all day long.

Mkeke iPhone Screen Protector - $7.99

Image credit: Amazon
Image credit: Amazon
The Mkeke iPhone Screen Protector is scratch-resistant and prevents fingerprints from building up on your screen. The oleophobic coating ensures your phone always has a crystal clear screen that is protected from drops or scratches.

Mpow Car Phone Mount - $9.99

Image credit: Amazon
Image credit: Amazon
The Mpow Car Phone Mount makes navigation easy with a telescopic arm and 360º rotation. You can set it up for the best viewing angle with no trouble so you can see where you’re going, choose your music, and more without struggling with your phone while driving.

Anker Elite Dual Port 24W Wall Charger - $9.99

Image credit: Amazon
Image credit: Amazon
The Anker Elite Dual Port 24W Wall Charger turns one outlet into two, letting you charge two devices at once at high speeds.

WHOOSH! Screen Cleaner Kit - $9.99

Image credit: Amazon
Image credit: Amazon
Tend to leave smudges on your phone? The WHOOSH! Screen Cleaner Kit cleans your screen in hardly any time at all.

GLOUE Selfie Light Ring - $9.99

Image credit: Amazon
Image credit: Amazon
Don’t settle for a dimly lit selfie when you update your LinkedIn profile photo. The GLOUE Selfie Light Ring is a clip-on LED that ensures you always have the best light for your selfies.

MoKo Phone and Tablet Stand - $5.59

Image credit: Amazon
Image credit: Amazon
The extremely lightweight MoKo Phone and Tablet Stand gives you a clear view of your iPhone or tablet on your desk. Whether you need to reference a spreadsheet or want to watch a video while you’re cooking, this stand has you covered.

