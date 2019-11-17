10 Holiday Gifts Boxes You Can Send From Your Couch

These gifts keep on giving.

November 17, 2019 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Firstleaf Wine Club

Image credit: Firstleaf

Who says you have to go to the store to do your holiday shopping? The internet makes holiday shopping a breeze and if you want to give something a little more creative this holiday season, it may be time to look at a gift box program. From wine to outdoor apparel, there is a gift box out there for anyone on your list. Plus, many of them will keep on giving if you enroll friends or family in a subscription program.

Give your favorite wine snubs the gift of great wine. With Firstleaf, you take a quiz to tell their wine curators what you like, they send you wine, you tell them how you liked it, and they send you selections you’ll like even more!

Blue Bottle Coffee

Image credit: Blue Bottle Coffee

Stitch Fix

Image credit: Stitch Fix

Cairn

Image credit: Cairn

Blue Bottle Coffee offers high-end coffee subscriptions, curated coffee selections, and more coffee products in their holiday gift line. Anyone who loves coffee will love something from Blue Bottle. Stitch Fix takes the guesswork out of gifting clothing. Just send a gift card to a friend and a personal stylist will help him or her find clothes that perfectly match tastes and wardrobe needs.

Cairn delivers gift boxes designed for outdoor adventures. Every delivery is meant to inspire outdoor fun and includes six full-size, trail-ready outdoor products.

BarkBox

Image credit: BarkBox

Treat your favorite pooch to a BarkBox subscription! This fun, monthly subscription comes with loads of goodies to enrich your pup’s health and happiness.

ScentBird

Image credit: ScentBird

Candy Club

Image credit: Candy Club

Chicago Steak Company

Image credit: Chicago Steak Company

David’s Cookies

Image credit: David's Cookies

Martha & Marley Spoon

Image credit: Marley Spoon