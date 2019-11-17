Holiday Shopping

10 Holiday Gifts Boxes You Can Send From Your Couch

These gifts keep on giving.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
10 Holiday Gifts Boxes You Can Send From Your Couch
Image credit: Blue Bottle Coffee
Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.
Who says you have to go to the store to do your holiday shopping? The internet makes holiday shopping a breeze and if you want to give something a little more creative this holiday season, it may be time to look at a gift box program. From wine to outdoor apparel, there is a gift box out there for anyone on your list. Plus, many of them will keep on giving if you enroll friends or family in a subscription program.

Firstleaf Wine Club

Firstleaf Wine Club
Image credit: Firstleaf

Give your favorite wine snubs the gift of great wine. With Firstleaf, you take a quiz to tell their wine curators what you like, they send you wine, you tell them how you liked it, and they send you selections you’ll like even more!

Blue Bottle Coffee

Blue Bottle Coffee
Image credit: Blue Bottle Coffee
Blue Bottle Coffee offers high-end coffee subscriptions, curated coffee selections, and more coffee products in their holiday gift line. Anyone who loves coffee will love something from Blue Bottle.

Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix
Image credit: Stitch Fix
Stitch Fix takes the guesswork out of gifting clothing. Just send a gift card to a friend and a personal stylist will help him or her find clothes that perfectly match tastes and wardrobe needs.

Cairn

Cairn
Image credit: Cairn

Cairn delivers gift boxes designed for outdoor adventures. Every delivery is meant to inspire outdoor fun and includes six full-size, trail-ready outdoor products.

BarkBox

BarkBox
Image credit: BarkBox

Treat your favorite pooch to a BarkBox subscription! This fun, monthly subscription comes with loads of goodies to enrich your pup’s health and happiness.

ScentBird

ScentBird
Image credit: ScentBird
Everybody loves to smell great but fragrances can be prohibitively expensive. ScentBird offers subscription plans, gift boxes, or gift cards to give the gift of awesome scents at a great price.

Candy Club

Candy Club
Image credit: Candy Club
Know someone with a crazy sweet tooth? Candy Club will help them get their candy fix every single month.

Chicago Steak Company

Chicago Steak Company
Image credit: Chicago Steak Company
Nothing says “Happy Holidays” like a juicy steak. Chicago Steak Company has a variety of options available so you can send a range of premium meats to anyone on your list.

David’s Cookies

David’s Cookies
Image credit: David's Cookies
Some like candy, some like cookies, some like both. David’s Cookies offers tons of delicious cookies, brownies, and other treats so you can accommodate every sweet taste.

Martha & Marley Spoon

Martha & Marley Spoon
Image credit: Marley Spoon
If someone on your list is a notoriously terrible cook, help them out with Martha & Marley Spoon. This service delivers pre-portioned ingredients every week, along with detailed cooking instructions, so even they can’t mess it up.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Holiday Shopping

What Your Stressed-Out Officemates May Value Most This Holiday Season

Holiday Shopping

Don't Let Product Returns Eat Into Your Online Profits This Holiday Season

Holiday Shopping

5 Online Shopping Trends to Watch This Holiday Season