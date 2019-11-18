Books

10 Business Audiobooks to Get You Through the Commute

Invest in career growth as you're going from home to the office.
For entrepreneurs, it’s crucial to stay atop of the business world by learning and reading as much as possible. Keeping up to date with the newest innovations, ideas, and strategies will help your business succeed in a constantly changing world. But what if you don’t have time to read? You listen.

Audiobooks make it easy to consume books while in transit, at the gym, or just relaxing in your chair at home. Right now, industry leader Audible is offering a free audiobook so you can sign up and start “reading” as much as possible. Here are just a few suggestions.

Girl, Stop Apologizing by Rachel Hollis

Girl, Stop Apologizing by Rachel Hollis
Many women have been taught to define themselves in light of other people instead of learning how to own who they are and what they want. New York Times best-selling author and media entrepreneur Rachel Hollis aims to help you let go of excuses, adopt new behaviors, and develop new skills for growth, confidence, and self-belief.

The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People: Powerful Lessons in Personal Change by Stephen R. Covey

The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People: Powerful Lessons in Personal Change by Stephen R. Covey
This book has been a top seller for 15 years because it ignores trends and pop psychology for proven principles of fairness, integrity, honesty, and human dignity.

The Ride of a Lifetime: Lessons Learned from 15 Years as CEO of the Walt Disney Company by Robert Iger

The Ride of a Lifetime: Lessons Learned from 15 Years as CEO of the Walt Disney Company by Robert Iger
One of Time’s most influential people of 2019, Disney CEO Robert Iger shares the ideas and values he embraced to reinvent and evolve one of the most beloved companies in the world.

Never Split the Difference: Negotiating as if Your Life Depended on It by Chris Voss

Never Split the Difference: Negotiating as if Your Life Depended on It by Chris Voss
In this book, a former international hostage negotiator for the FBI offers a new field-tested approach to high-stakes negotiations, wherever they may take place.

Shoe Dog: A Memoir by the Creator of Nike by Phil Knight

Shoe Dog: A Memoir by the Creator of Nike by Phil Knight
In this candid memoir, Nike founder and CEO Phil Knight shares the inside story of the company’s early days as a trailblazing startup and its evolution into one of the world’s most iconic brands.

Extreme Ownership: How U.S. Navy SEALs Lead and Win by Jocko Willink and Leif Babin

Extreme Ownership: How U.S. Navy SEALs Lead and Win by Jocko Willink and Leif Babin
This blockbuster best-selling leadership book took America by storm! In it, two U.S. Navy SEAL officers who led the most highly decorated special operations unit of the Iraq War demonstrate how to apply powerful leadership principles in all aspects of your life.

Sell or Be Sold: How to Get Your Way in Business and in Life by Grant Cardone

Sell or Be Sold: How to Get Your Way in Business and in Life by Grant Cardone
Whether you’re selling your company’s product or selling yourself on eating healthy, everything in life can and should be treated as a transaction. Sales expert Grant Cardone teaches you that knowing the principles of selling is a prerequisite for success of any kind.

Principles: Life and Work by Ray Dalio

Principles: Life and Work by Ray Dalio
Ray Dalio is one of the world's most successful investors and entrepreneurs. In this book, he shares the unconventional principles that he's developed, refined, and used for 40 years to create unique results in both life and business.

Building a StoryBrand: Clarify Your Message So Customers Will Listen by Donald Miller

Building a StoryBrand: Clarify Your Message So Customers Will Listen by Donald Miller
In this book, New York Times best-selling author Donald Miller uses the seven universal elements of powerful stories to show you how to improve the way you connect with customers and grow a business.

The 22 Immutable Laws of Marketing by Al Ries and Jack Trout

The 22 Immutable Laws of Marketing by Al Ries and Jack Trout
There are laws of life, why shouldn’t there be laws of marketing? In this book, Al Ries and Jack Trout offer 22 innovative rules for understanding and succeeding in the international marketplace.

