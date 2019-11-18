10 Business Audiobooks to Get You Through the Commute

Invest in career growth as you're going from home to the office.

November 18, 2019 3 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

For entrepreneurs, it’s crucial to stay atop of the business world by learning and reading as much as possible. Keeping up to date with the newest innovations, ideas, and strategies will help your business succeed in a constantly changing world. But what if you don’t have time to read? You listen.

Audiobooks make it easy to consume books while in transit, at the gym, or just relaxing in your chair at home. Right now, industry leader Audible is offering a free audiobook so you can sign up and start “reading” as much as possible. Here are just a few suggestions.

Girl, Stop Apologizing by Rachel Hollis

The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People: Powerful Lessons in Personal Change by Stephen R. Covey

The Ride of a Lifetime: Lessons Learned from 15 Years as CEO of the Walt Disney Company by Robert Iger

Many women have been taught to define themselves in light of other people instead of learning how to own who they are and what they want. best-selling author and media entrepreneur Rachel Hollis aims to help you let go of excuses, adopt new behaviors, and develop new skills for growth, confidence, and self-belief.This book has been a top seller for 15 years because it ignores trends and pop psychology for proven principles of fairness, integrity, honesty, and human dignity.

One of Time’s most influential people of 2019, Disney CEO Robert Iger shares the ideas and values he embraced to reinvent and evolve one of the most beloved companies in the world.

Never Split the Difference: Negotiating as if Your Life Depended on It by Chris Voss

Shoe Dog: A Memoir by the Creator of Nike by Phil Knight

Extreme Ownership: How U.S. Navy SEALs Lead and Win by Jocko Willink and Leif Babin

Sell or Be Sold: How to Get Your Way in Business and in Life by Grant Cardone

Principles: Life and Work by Ray Dalio

Building a StoryBrand: Clarify Your Message So Customers Will Listen by Donald Miller

The 22 Immutable Laws of Marketing by Al Ries and Jack Trout