10 Business Audiobooks to Get You Through the Commute
Invest in career growth as you're going from home to the office.
3 min read
For entrepreneurs, it’s crucial to stay atop of the business world by learning and reading as much as possible. Keeping up to date with the newest innovations, ideas, and strategies will help your business succeed in a constantly changing world. But what if you don’t have time to read? You listen.
Audiobooks make it easy to consume books while in transit, at the gym, or just relaxing in your chair at home. Right now, industry leader Audible is offering a free audiobook so you can sign up and start “reading” as much as possible. Here are just a few suggestions.
Girl, Stop Apologizing by Rachel Hollis
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People: Powerful Lessons in Personal Change by Stephen R. Covey
The Ride of a Lifetime: Lessons Learned from 15 Years as CEO of the Walt Disney Company by Robert Iger
One of Time’s most influential people of 2019, Disney CEO Robert Iger shares the ideas and values he embraced to reinvent and evolve one of the most beloved companies in the world.
Never Split the Difference: Negotiating as if Your Life Depended on It by Chris Voss
Shoe Dog: A Memoir by the Creator of Nike by Phil Knight
Extreme Ownership: How U.S. Navy SEALs Lead and Win by Jocko Willink and Leif Babin
Sell or Be Sold: How to Get Your Way in Business and in Life by Grant Cardone
Principles: Life and Work by Ray Dalio
Building a StoryBrand: Clarify Your Message So Customers Will Listen by Donald Miller
The 22 Immutable Laws of Marketing by Al Ries and Jack Trout
