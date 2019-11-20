These Tips Can Make Dressing Up for a Holiday Party Stress Free

Looking great doesn't have to be a chore.

Whether you’re celebrating the end of Q4 or finally winding down in time to close out the year, there’s one thing none of us can avoid: tis the season of holiday parties. Company parties, holiday mixers, or whatever celebratory variation it might be, you shouldn’t have stare blankly into your closet trying to figure out what to wear.

When it comes to sanctioned company parties, there are usually two different roads you can take, but they both end up in the same place. If you’re attending a company holiday party during work hours or off hours, the rule of thumb still stands — dress to impress. Unless there are specific guidelines on party attire, you won’t get set off any flags by leveling up from your usual work-appropriate attire. And, even if your holiday party is outside work hours, remember that you wear will be ingrained in the minds of everyone you interact with the following work week.

Most importantly, dress comfortably, and keep in mind that the afternoon/night will be an event that will most likely filled with mingling and dancing.

Office Holiday Attire

Image credit: Bonobos

If you are attending a general office holiday party, stick to office's dress policy. Now, in the case you have a casual dress code, spruce it up a bit.

Here are some tips:

Top: Go with a patterened dress shirt (not too loud) and wear a blazer.

Bottom: To complement the top, wool pants and loafers are nice finishing touches.

Festive Holiday Attire

Image credit: Bonobos

Your attire shouldn’t be screaming bright green and red. You can still dress up in holiday colors but the rule of thumb is head to either color spectrums.

Here are some tips:

Top: Similar to traditional office holiday attire go with a patterned dress shirt that is either darker or lighter shades of green, red, or white. Also, finish it off with a cardigan.

Bottom: Dark chinos or denim will pull everything together. Lastly, go with festive socks and boots.

Cocktail Holiday Attire

Image credit: Bonobos

Stick to tradition, and wear a suit if it is cocktail attire. Don't be the only person who ends up showing up undressed for the occassion.

Black Tux Holiday Attire

Image credit: Bonobos

A black tux theme holiday party is the perfect combincation of classy and personal flavor.