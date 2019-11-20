Fashion

These Tips Can Make Dressing Up for a Holiday Party Stress Free

Looking great doesn't have to be a chore.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
These Tips Can Make Dressing Up for a Holiday Party Stress Free
Image credit: Tristan Gassert
Contributor
3 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Whether you’re celebrating the end of Q4 or finally winding down in time to close out the year, there’s one thing none of us can avoid: tis the season of holiday parties. Company parties, holiday mixers, or whatever celebratory variation it might be, you shouldn’t have stare blankly into your closet trying to figure out what to wear. 

When it comes to sanctioned company parties, there are usually two different roads you can take, but they both end up in the same place. If you’re attending a company holiday party during work hours or off hours, the rule of thumb still stands — dress to impress. Unless there are specific guidelines on party attire, you won’t get set off any flags by leveling up from your usual work-appropriate attire. And, even if your holiday party is outside work hours, remember that you wear will be ingrained in the minds of everyone you interact with the following work week. 

Most importantly, dress comfortably, and keep in mind that the afternoon/night will be an event that will most likely filled with mingling and dancing. 

Here are a few of our favorite looks for men. For women, check out some recent tips for renting (instead of buying) a wardrobe this holiday season.

Office Holiday Attire

Office Holiday Attire
Image credit: Bonobos

If you are attending a general office holiday party, stick to office's dress policy. Now, in the case you have a casual dress code, spruce it up a bit. 

Here are some tips: 

Festive Holiday Attire

Festive Holiday Attire
Image credit: Bonobos

Your attire shouldn’t be screaming bright green and red. You can still dress up in holiday colors but the rule of thumb is head to either color spectrums.

Here are some tips: 

Cocktail Holiday Attire

Cocktail Holiday Attire
Image credit: Bonobos

Stick to tradition, and wear a suit if it is cocktail attire. Don't be the only person who ends up showing up undressed for the occassion. 

Black Tux Holiday Attire

Black Tux Holiday Attire
Image credit: Bonobos

A black tux theme holiday party is the perfect combincation of classy and personal flavor. 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Fashion

How These Athleisure Founders Integrated Philanthropy Into Their Business

Fashion

If You Want to Disrupt an Industry, You Need to Evaluate the Originality of Your Idea First

Fashion

The Side Hustle That Disrupted the Sneaker World