How to Make Your Morning Coffee Work All Day

When you’re running a business, you need all the energy you can get. For many of us, that means a morning coffee. However, as delicious and energizing as coffee is, there are cons to drinking so much coffee. For one, it can be costly to buy a coffee every morning, especially if you’re buying another in the afternoon to give yourself a second boost. For another, coffee can have diminishing marginal returns, so the more you drink, the less you get from the same cup — be it in the taste or the actual positive feeling you get.
What you may need is just a new way of brewing. These products could help.
The AeroPress Method
When you don’t have the time or patience to head to the local coffee shop, the AeroPress Coffee and Espresso Maker has you covered. This handy device uses a microfilter which prevents grit and grounds getting into your cup as may happen with a French press. In just about a minute, it can make one to three cups of espresso or American-style coffee so you can complete an espresso drink or just grab your cuppa and go. The rapid, total immersion brewing process ensures your coffee is delicious, full-flavored, and never bitter.
The French Press Method
Speaking of a French Press, this style of brewing is preferable for people who like their coffee strong. When you run your coffee through a Bodum Chambord French Press Coffee Maker, the pressed coffee extracts a precise, perfect amount of essential oils and acids from each coffee bean for maximum flavor. Just use coarse ground coffee, add hot water, and press — a rich cup is ready in about four minutes. It’ll make up to 32 ounces at once.
The Pour Over Method
If you’re on a budget or spend a lot of time on the road and don’t want to sacrifice your coffee, drip coffee may be for you. And if drip coffee is for you, the Kalita Wave Drippers are the premier dripper filters on the market. With a flat-bottom coffee bed and a patented “Wave” filter and three-hole design, the Kalita Wave Dripper extracts a coffee that is flavorful and doesn’t contain any of the grainy taste of other filters. That way, you’re not sacrificing on quality despite saving a few bucks.
The Cold Brew Method
Some people — particularly Bostonians for some strange reason — just love their coffee cold. However, making your own cold coffee at home never seems to have the same cafe quality. That’s because you need something like the OXO BREW Cold Brew Coffee Maker to make it correctly. With a perforated rainmaker to evenly distribute water across the coffee grounds and a simple brew release to keep the filtration process completely under control, this tool will help you brew smooth, low acid concentrate for cold (or hot!) coffee anytime.
