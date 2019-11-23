Innovation Now Presented by

Black Friday Deals You Can Get Now Without Breaking the Bank

Save on Black Friday goodies without wasting time in lines.
Black Friday Deals You Can Get Now Without Breaking the Bank
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store
Contributor
3 min read
Black Friday is a great time to get your holiday shopping done, but it virtually always comes with drawbacks. Long lines, crowded stores, deals that just aren't as good as you were expecting. Right now, however, we're offering you a solution to all of those problems. There are no lines for these online deals, and they've already been marked down for Black Friday so you can start checking items off your list. Check it out.

TREBLAB Z2 Bluetooth 5.0 Noise-Cancelling Headphones

TREBLAB Z2 Bluetooth 5.0 Noise-Cancelling Headphones
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

Take advantage of this deal while it lasts! This Amazon Choice Product features Bluetooth 5.0, noise-cancellation built-in, and an incredible 35-hour battery life. Those are extremely high-end features, all for less than $100.

AtomXS 3+ Hour Emergency Keychain Charger

AtomXS 3+ Hour Emergency Keychain Charger
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

Don't want to carry a full portable battery around? Ensure you always have backup power on your keychain with this clever keychain charger.

AquaSonic Black Series Toothbrush and Travel Case With 8 Dupont Brush Heads

AquaSonic Black Series Toothbrush and Travel Case With 8 Dupont Brush Heads
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

This cost-effective Sonicare alternative makes the perfect stocking stuffer. With as much power as a Sonicare electric brush, the AquaSonic Black Series cleans your teeth effectively and has modes for every type of teeth.

blurams Dome Pro 1080p Security Camera with Facial Recognition + Night Vision

blurams Dome Pro 1080p Security Camera with Facial Recognition + Night Vision
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

Give the gift of elite home security without breaking the bank. The Dome Pro has a number of AI-enhanced features like facial recognition, motion detection, and stranger recognition and streams everything to a chosen device in 1080p HD.

Brio SkyBorn S4 True Wireless Earbuds

Brio SkyBorn S4 True Wireless Earbuds
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

These high-powered earbuds are completely wireless, letting you enjoy your music without dealing with tangled or caught wires. Plus, they're significantly more affordable than other wireless earbuds on the market.

ONE Mini Pocket Multilingual Assistant

ONE Mini Pocket Multilingual Assistant
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

For the adventurer, this pocket translator will be a lifesaver. With just the click of a button, this pocket-sized device will translate what you speak into any of 12 different languages in real-time, making it much easier to travel around new countries.

MFi-Certified Complete Charging Collection

MFi-Certified Complete Charging Collection
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

Charge your Apple devices on-the-go, at home, and in the car with this bundle of charging accessories. All are MFi-Certified, guaranteeing them to work with your Apple device.

ZeroLemon AmazingSound Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker

ZeroLemon AmazingSound Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

Amazing sound, amazing price. This Bluetooth speaker will bring the party anywhere — even in the pool — and you won't have to tell anyone it was just $20.

RAVPower Fast Wireless Charger with HyperAir Qi-Certified 10W Charging Stand

RAVPower Fast Wireless Charger with HyperAir Qi-Certified 10W Charging Stand
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

Know somebody with a new iPhone? Help them charge it faster with this minimalistic, fast-charging wireless charging pad. It works with any Qi-Certified phone so it'll work for your favorite Android user, too!

GO-TOUGH Power Bank with LED Flashlight

GO-TOUGH Power Bank with LED Flashlight
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

Another great gift for the outdoorsy types on your list, this rugged power bank packs 5,000mAh of battery power and works with virtually all devices. Plus, it has a built-in flashlight for use at night and in emergency situations.

 

