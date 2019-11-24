Innovation Now Presented by

Black Friday: 10 Smart Home Deals You Can Get Now

Save on Black Friday goodies without wasting time in lines.
Black Friday: 10 Smart Home Deals You Can Get Now
Image credit: Jens Kreuter
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.
Black Friday is just around the corner and while it's a great time to get your shopping done, nobody is excited to fight through throngs of people just to save some money. Fortunately, you don't have to! We've rounded up some of the coolest gadgets around for people who want to keep making their home smarter and smarter. Check it out.

ECOVACS DEEBOT 901 Robotic Vacuum-Cleaner

ECOVACS DEEBOT 901 Robotic Vacuum-Cleaner
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

This robot vacuum cleaner will make a great gift for the entire household. Set up scheduled cleanings, construct virtual boundaries, and ensure your public spaces are always clean with this handy assistant.

blurams Dome Pro 1080p Security Camera with Facial Recognition + Night Vision

blurams Dome Pro 1080p Security Camera with Facial Recognition + Night Vision
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

This handy security cam has a number of AI-enhanced features like facial recognition, motion detection, and stranger recognition and streams everything to a chosen device in 1080p HD. It's security at a price that won't hurt your bank account.

Flume Smart Home Water Monitor

Flume Smart Home Water Monitor
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

If there's an eco-conscious person on your list this year, they'll love this smart water monitor. Linking to your home's water meter via WiFi, Flume gives you real-time insights into your home's water usage so you can cut back accordingly.

2-in-1 Smart Plug with Alexa, Google & IFTTT

2-in-1 Smart Plug with Alexa, Google & IFTTT
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

This ingenious little device allows you to turn multiple standard devices into smart, voice-activated devices. Just plug in your lamp or TV, pair it with your smart home hub, and start talking.

HAVEN Connect Lock

HAVEN Connect Lock
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

Designed by military veterans, this is the toughest smart lock you'll ever find. Activated via remote control or your phone, you can lock your doors using a patented design that is virtually impossible to break through.

Ilumi LED Smartstrip Starter Kit

Ilumi LED Smartstrip Starter Kit
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

Add some phone-controlled ambiance to your home with these smart light strips. Lay them around your home, and customize their light in literally millions of combinations by using the app.

ismartgate Ultimate Garage Pro Kit

ismartgate Ultimate Garage Pro Kit
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

Constantly forgetting to leave the garage door open for house guests, postal workers, or the kid who walks the dog after school? This kit lets you open it from anywhere.

Harman Kardon Allure Voice-Activated Speaker

Harman Kardon Allure Voice-Activated Speaker
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

This top-tier, voice-activated speaker will make a lovely addition to your kitchen, living room, or wherever you enjoy listening to music. Just sit down, tell it what you want to hear, and enjoy outstanding sound quality.

Townew: The World's First Self-Sealing & Changing Trash Can

Townew: The World's First Self-Sealing & Changing Trash Can
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

You thought trash cans couldn't be innovated any further? Think again. This amazing can seals trash bags and changes to a clean bag all by itself so you never have to get your hands dirty.

iHaper B2 E26 Smart LED Light Bulb

iHaper B2 E26 Smart LED Light Bulb
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

This eco-friendly smart bulb will turn any standard lamp into a smart lamp. Just use your phone or voice and you can turn it on from across the room. You can even dim the brightness at your leisure.

