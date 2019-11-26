These Windows 10 Devices are Early Black Friday Steals

Get a powerful, fast computer for a fraction of the price.

November 26, 2019 3 min read

HERO 9 Intel Atom 1 GB RAM 32 GB SSD Windows 10 2-in-1 Tablet

In the market for a new laptop? Why splurge on extremely pricey, heavily branded options when you can get similar performance and specs for less? Laptops from Apple, Dell, and HP are certainly great options but if you're looking for something to keep you connected and help you power through work on the go, you don't need to spend multiple hundreds or thousands of dollars. Check out these Windows 10 options instead.

This handy tablet converts into a laptop on the fly, making it a great choice for people who spend a lot of time in transit. The 8.9" screen has a keyboard attached so you won't have to worry about fiddling with the touchscreen keyboard unless you'd like. With 1GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, the lean specs give it an eight hour battery life. Plus, it comes equipped with a Microsoft Office interface that makes working more familiar and seamless.

Get the HERO 9 Intel Atom 1 GB RAM 32 GB SSD Windows 10 2-in-1 Tablet for $85.00 (Orig. $159.00) with "BFSAVE15" at checkout.

Thomson NEO 14 1.1GHz Intel Atom 32GB SSD Windows 10 Laptop

This versatile laptop runs Windows 10 and features an efficient, high-powered Intel® ATOM processor. With 2GB RAM, it's a bit more powerful than the previous offering. Plus, the 14.1" screen makes it perfect for browsing, streaming, or looking through photos. Wi-Fi and Bluetooth are built-in so you can get online anywhere.

Get the Thomson NEO 14 1.1GHz Intel Atom 32GB SSD Windows 10 Laptop for $143.65 (Orig. $199) with "BFSAVE15" at checkout.

Thomson NEOX 13 1.1GHz Intel Celeron 32GB SSD Windows 10 Laptop

This model takes the flexible Windows 10 laptop to slightly more powerful heights. The Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of RAM and ten-hour battery life make it a better performing machine for those days where you just can't seem to get away from work. Thankfully, Microsoft Cortana is built-in, allowing you to manage your life easily no matter how hectic it gets. Still, the 13.3" display makes it a great option for streaming or viewing photos with the family, as well.

Get the Thomson NEOX 13 1.1GHz Intel Celeron 32GB SSD Windows 10 Laptop for $199.99 (Orig. $249.99).

Thomson NEO360X 13 Intel Celeron 32GB Windows 10 Touchscreen Laptop

If you need to strike a balance between outstanding power and outstanding flexibility, check this option out. With four operating modes — notebook, desk, tablet, and tent — you can find a perfect setup for work or play no matter where you are. The Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of RAM, and expandable 64GB of SSD storage also make it an excellent central hub for all your work needs. Microsoft Edge is built-in to let you get a break by exploring the web or streaming movies.

Get the Thomson NEO360X 13 Intel Celeron 32GB Windows 10 Touchscreen Laptop for $195.50 (Orig. $269.99) with "BFSAVE15" at checkout.