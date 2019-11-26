Get These Best Buy Black Friday Deals Before They're Gone
Best Buy, one of the largest consumer electronics retailers, is getting everyone excited for its Black Friday sale with some doorbuster deals that are now live! Take advantage of these doorbusters now so you don't have to worry about deals launching on Black Friday and going out of stock in a heartbeat.
Find everything from tablets for under $30, 50-inch smart TVs for less than $300, and more. It's no wonder that some of these deals are expected to sell out early. Jump on these Black Friday deals early through Best Buy's early discounts!
Laptop Doorbuster Deals
Let's face it, the laptop you are currently on is probably over-worked and under-powered. Upgrade to one of these new replacements without breaking the bank.
- Lenovo - 2-in-1 11.6" Touch-Screen Chromebook - $179 (Save $100)
- HP - 2-in-1 14" Touch-Screen Chromebook - $349 (Save $250)
- Apple - MacBook Air 13.3" Laptop with Touch ID - $899.99 (Save $200)
- Microsoft - Surface Book 2 - 13.5" Touch-Screen PixelSense™ - $1,099 (Save $50)
TV Doorbuster Deals
Still watching Netflix on a dull LCD screen? Finally upgrade to a bright 4K smart TV with one of these TV deals:
- LG - 32" Class - LED - 720p - HDTV - $99.99 (Save $70 off)
- Sharp - 40" Class - LED - 1080p - Smart - HDTV Roku TV - $169.99 (Save $30)
- Insignia™ - 55” Class – LED - 2160p – Smart - 4K UHD TV with HDR – Fire TV Edition - $279.99 (Save $150)
- Samsung - 55" Class - LED - 7 Series - 2160p - Smart - 4K UHD TV with HDR - $449.99 (Save $50)
Tablet Doorbuster Deals
It's always nice being able to throw a tablet in your bag to keep you entertained and online pretty much everywhere you go.
- Amazon - Fire 7 2019 release - 7" - Tablet - 16GB - $29.99 (Save $20)
- Amazon - Kindle Paperwhite E-Reader - 6" - 8GB - $84.99 (Save $45)
- Samsung - Galaxy Tab A (Latest Model) - 8" - 32GB - $119.99 (Save $30)
- Apple - iPad (Latest Model) with Wi-Fi - 32GB - $279.99 (Save $50)
- Google - Pixel Slate 12.3" - Tablet - 64GB - $449 (Save $350)
Streaming Device Doorbuster Deals
The holidays are a great time to catch up on shows or rewatching holiday classics with the family.
- Amazon - Fire TV Stick 4K with all-new Alexa Voice Remote, Streaming Media Player - $24.99 (Save $25)
- Roku - Streaming Stick+ 4K Streaming Media Player with Voice Remote with TV Controls - $29.99 (Save $20)
- Apple - Apple TV 4K - 32GB (latest model) - $169.99 (Save $10)
Gaming Console Doorbuster Deals
Everyone has their own way of relaxing after a long day of work. Check out some of these gaming consoles on sale right now.
- Sony - PlayStation 4 1TB Only on PlayStation Console Bundle - $199.99 (Save $100)
- Microsoft - Xbox One S 1TB NBA 2K20 Bundle - $199.99 (Save $100)
Headphone Doorbuster Deals
A great pair of headphones or earphones are a must, especially if you travel a lot and work from an open office environment.
- JLab Audio - JBuds Air True Wireless Earbud Headphones - $29.99 (Save $20)
- Beats by Dr. Dre - Powerbeats³ Wireless - $89.99 (Save $110)
- Sony - WH-CH700N Wireless Noise Canceling Over-the-Ear Headphones - $89.99 (Save $110)
- Apple - AirPods with Charging Case (Latest Model) - $139.99 (Save $20)
- Beats by Dr. Dre - Beats Studio³ Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones - $199.99 (Save $150)
Smartwatch Doorbuster Deals
Smartwatches have evolved from counting daily steps to full-fledge computers on your wrist. Check out the many options below:
- Fitbit - Versa 2 Smartwatch 40mm Aluminum - $149.95 (Save $50)
- Apple - Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS) 38mm - $189 (Save $10)
- Garmin - Instinct Smartwatch Fiber-Reinforced Polymer - $199.99 (Save $100)