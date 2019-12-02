Your 2019 Cyber Monday Deal Cheat Sheet

Best Buy, Target, Amazon, and more are serving up more deals from Nespresso to Beats by Dr. Dre.

December 2, 2019 3 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Presented by

Sitewide Cyber Monday Sale

Image credit: Freestocks

Amazon's Cyber Monday Sale

Image credit: Amazon

Best Buy's Cyber Monday Sale

Image credit: Best Buy

Targets Cyber Monday Sale

Image credit: Target

Is Cyber Monday the new Black Friday? This year’s deals are further proof that it might officially be taking the reins as the best shopping day of the year. And since most of us are technically on the job today, we’ve done the heavy lifting for you to find the best deals out there. Shop by your favorite retailer or Control F to find your favorite brands. Quick reminder that Christmas and Hanukkah are only three weeks away, so maybe throw some gifts in your cart while you’re at it.