20 Incredible Gifts for the Women in Your Life

December 8, 2019 6 min read

Whether it’s the circle of women who helped raise you, a partner who has supported you, a sister who has championed you all along or the friends who’ve shared years of life experience with you, sometimes there’s nothing sweeter than a simple gift to show your appreciation for the special women in your life.

From a wine subscription to a sleek cashmere crew neck, there’s something below to soothe, satisfy and pamper pretty much every woman on your gift list this year. Take some inspiration from us and make your holiday shopping a little easier this year.

Dyson Supersonic

Image credit: Dyson

Made for professional stylists, this Dyson Supersonic hair dryer gives her the perfect coif in minutes. It comes with different attachments to help her customize her style and won’t damage her hair.

Dyson Supersonic: $399.99 (Dyson)

Aesop Of Myth & Muse The Melodist 3-Piece Set

Image credit: Saks Fifth Avenue

Soothe her senses with this Aesop Of Myth & Muse The Melodist 3-Piece Set. This trio of aromatic essentials includes a bar of soap, bathroom freshener and room spray.

Aesop Of Myth & Muse The Melodist 3-Piece Set: $83 (Saks Fifth Aveneue)

Everlane The Cashmere Crew

Image credit: Everlane

Keep her warm in the best way this winter with this beautiful Cashmere Crew. This classic crew neck comes in multiple colors and a slightly relaxed fit for a timeless look.

Everlane The Cashmere Crew: $100 (Everlane)



Winc

Image credit: Winc

For the vino lover in your life, Winc is a wine delivery service that simplifies the wine selection process with in-house curation and production. Choose between reds, whites, rosés and more.

Winc 3 Bottles: $39 (Winc)

Otherland Candles

Image credit: Otherland

For your friend who’s obsessed with candles, Otherland Candles offers gorgeously scented picks that look lovely in any space and smell wonderful. Choose a gift box of three unique scents that can include notes that range from white mahogany to plum brandy, crystal ginger and balsam fir.

Otherland 3-Pack Candles: $89 (Otherland)

Grafomap

Image credit: Grafomap

Everyone has a story to tell, and Grafomap lets you share it with a custom map that’s sure to start a conversation. Whether it’s the place she grew up, went to school, or visited abroad, her favorite memories can be showcased for all to see by way of a stunning poster.

Grafomap: Varies (Grafomap)

Monogram Journal

Image credit: Anthropologie

Creatives will love this sweet, stylish Monogram Journal from Anthropologie. Made for writers, note-takers and dreamers, this journal comes with a beautiful gold pen — and lots of pages to fill up.

Monogram Journal: $12.95 (Anthropologie)

Bearaby The Napper

Image credit: Bearaby

This isn’t your ordinary blanket: Bearaby The Napper sets the gold standard for all future rainy day naps and Netflix binges. Made from nothing but layer upon layer of organic cotton, it’s a cozy, chunky and wonderfully heavy blanket that’s perfect for the living room or her bedroom.

The Napper: $279 (Bearaby)

Rocksbox

Image credit: Rocksbox

Why settle for just one piece of jewelry when you could have many? For the style maven in your life, Rocksbox is a jewelry subscription box that asks questions about her personal style and sends over top designer brands based on her answers. That includes pieces from Kendra Scott, Kate Spade, gorjana and more!

Rocksbox 12 Month Membership: $189 (Rocksbox)

Bloomscape Fig Tree

Image credit: Bloomscape

Develop her green thumb with a lovely plant shipped straight to her door. This Bloomscape Fig Tree is an amazing way to brighten up her living space — plus, the company will send this healthy, ready-to-go plant to her door, with tips and tricks to keep it alive.

Bloomscape Fig Tree: $195 (Bloomscape)

Personalized Family Print

Image credit: UncommonGoods

Your mom, grandmother or any other woman in your family would love this Personalized Family Print. Send a personalized print with artwork by Mary and Shelly Klein — choose the perfect skin tones, hair and clothing to represent her family for a completely personal gift.

Personalized Family Print: $75-$150 (UncommonGoods)

Theragun Liv

Image credit: Theragun

This deep muscle Theragun Liv massager is like having a personal massage therapist for hire. It helps increase the blood flow to support your body's natural recovery process and uses percussion that works 60 percent deeper than vibration massagers.

Theragun Liv: $249 (Theragun)

Parachute Bed Sheets

Image credit: Parachute

One of life’s creature comforts is a beautiful set of fresh sheets. These Parachute Bed Sheet bundles come in a variety of fabrics and colors — and all of them are luxurious, lightweight and durable.

Parachute Bed Sheets: $109-$3,213 (Parachute)

Framebridge The Holiday Duo

Image credit: Framebridge

Send her customized artwork with Framebridge The Holiday Duo: it contains two 5x7 printed photos in 10x12 frames. Just choose your color and upload a photo, and they’ll send it straight to her door.

Framebridge The Holiday Duo: $100 (Framebridge)

Everlane The ReNew Transit Weekender

Image credit: Everlane

Everlane sets a standard for sleek, sustainably made premium essentials — and this Everlane The ReNew Transit Weekender is no exception. It’s a travel-friendly bag that doubles as an everyday carry, with multiple functional features and ways to wear it.

Everlane The ReNew Transit Weekender: $88 (Everlane)

Tonal

Image credit: Tonal

Help her reach her fitness goals with Tonal, an all-in-one home gym and virtual personal trainer combo that gets results faster with personalized programs, smart accessories, and more.

Tonal: $2,995 (Tonal)

Create Your Own Reel Viewer

Image credit: UncommonGoods

Bring back fond memories with this Create Your Own Reel Viewer. It allows you to assemble snapshots of favorite memories (trips, weddings, births and more) and add them to your very made-to-order reel. Then pop it in and bring back some good old nostalgia.

Create Your Own Reel Viewer: $14.95-$29.95 (UncommonGoods)

Soko Glam Merry & Bright Sheet Mask Set

Image credit: Soko Glam

Encourage relaxation and get rid of dull skin with this Soko Glam Merry & Bright Sheet Mask Set. This set includes ten different masks that address a variety of skin issues, from dry skin to breakouts.

Soko Glam Merry & Bright Sheet Mask Set: $35 (Soko Glam)

FabFitFun Box

Image credit: FabFitFun

We’ve all got that girlfriend or sister who loves 1) working out and 2) surprises. This FabFitFun Box manages to do both at once: this subscription box is packed with 8-10 full-size, premium products valued at over $200, with access to hundreds of workouts and recipes.

FabFitFun Box: $60 (FabFitFun)

Skylight Frame

Image credit: Amazon

Keep all the best memories current with this digital Skylight Frame. Simply email a photo to the frame and it’s updated instantly.

Skylight Frame: $159 (Amazon)

