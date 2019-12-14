Diet

5 Products to Help You With the Keto Diet

How to succeed with this Joe Rogan-backed diet.
Image credit: Vincent Rivaud
It seems like there’s always a diet trend sweeping the nation and, currently, it’s the ketogenic (keto) diet. Popularized by Joe Rogan, the keto diet involves drastically reducing carbohydrate intake and replacing it with fat in order to put your body into a metabolic state called ketosis. In ketosis, your body becomes incredibly efficient at burning fat for energy. The keto diet can cause significant reductions in blood sugar and insulin levels, which can have numerous health benefits, and can help you lose large amounts of weight in relatively little time.

No wonder it’s so popular, right? However, like any diet, adhering to the keto diet can be difficult. These products may help.

Butcher Box

Butcher Box
Image credit: Butcher Box

The keto diet typically demands that you eat a lot of meat in order to get the fats you need. Butcher Box, conveniently, specializes in delivering high-quality meat right to your door. Each week, you can pick one of Butcher Box’s curated boxes or customize your own with beef, chicken, and pork, and they’ll deliver it frozen, along with recipe suggestions and tips for cooking.

OFFER: Get 2 lbs of 100 percent grass-fed ground beef and 2 pakcs of bacon for free with your first box

Athletic Greens

Athletic Greens
Image credit: Athletic Greens

Athletic Greens offers delicious beverages for virtually every diet. Their mission is to create drinkable meals that can be enjoyed on the go. With options specially designed for the keto diet, you can honor the diet’s demands while still going about your day, and without having to worry about making a complete meal.

OFFER: Save 21 percent off when you subscribe (cancel or customize delivery anytime)

Whole Psyllium Husk Powder

Whole Psyllium Husk Powder
Image credit: Vitamin Shoppe

Psyllium husk is a simple way to maintain gastrointestinal health, an important consideration when making a drastic change in diet. This bulk-forming dietary fiber naturally promotes healthy digestion to keep your system on track while you’re elevating your fat intake. Believe us, you’re going to want to keep everything as normalized as possible.

OFFER: Save 14 percent off

MCT Oil

MCT Oil
Image credit: Vitamin Shoppe

MCT Oil is a healthy way to increase your fat intake. By adding this supplement to smoothies, coffee, or dressings, you can naturally take on more fats to help your body reach ketosis faster. This specific supplement is made from certified organic coconuts grown without pesticides, GMOs, or hexane.

OFFER: Save 22 percent off

Epic Bars

Epic Bars
Image credit: Thrive Market

Epic Bars are delicious, low-carb and low-fat bars that are an outstanding source of protein. While they won’t help you reach ketosis, they are a healthy way to get a boost of muscle-building protein before or after a workout. Plus, they’re filling and low-calo, contributing to your diet.

OFFER: Save 15 percent off

