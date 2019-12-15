This Eco-Friendly Clothing Brand Can Help You Keep Those New Year's Workout Resolutions

Workout gear from Outdoor Voices is designed to enhance performance with wearable pieces that you'll both want to break a sweat in and go out to run errands.

TechSweat Two-Tone Kneecap Leggings

New Year’s Eve usually brings about a tide of dreaded resolution-making — and despite the reluctance that might surround it, fitness still reigns king as the top resolution for most Americans. While the motivation to work out might be high at the beginning of January, it tends to waver towards the end of the month and putter out in February. We know any bit of motivation to sustain your fitness goals throughout the year is a good thing — and some retail therapy the perfect excuse to get spiffy new workout gear and stay in the gym a little longer. Outdoor Voices is an eco-friendly brand that’s designed to enhance performance with wearable pieces that you’ll both want to break a sweat in and go out to run errands. Here are some of the top options for every type of workout:

For women who like to show some skin without any chance of riding up — these TechSweat Two-Tone Kneecap Leggings hit just below the knee and feature flattering color block patterning in two complementary, muted tones. They’re on sale and perfect for running outdoors during winter and spring.

TechSweat Two-Tone Kneecap Leggings — $45 (Outdoor Voices)

Athena Crop Top

Also on sale, the Athena Crop Top is a lower support bra top that’s perfect for yoga or pilates, and looks good enough to go to brunch afterward. It comes in multiple jewel tones and is made from a durable, midweight fabric with a high neckline.

Athena Crop Top — $36 (Outdoor Voices)

7/8 Flex Leggings

These 7/8 Flex Leggings are guaranteed to stay in place during even your toughest HIIT workouts. With a soft, flexible waistband that stays secure without digging uncomfortably into your skin, these are your next go-to pair.

7/8 Flex Leggings — $75 (Outdoor Voices)

Doing Things Bra

Animal print is here to stay with this Doing Things Bra: offering all-purpose medium support, it’s perfect for your next hike and just lounging around afterwards. Made from light, breathable fabric it stands up well to movement and sweat.

Doing Things Bra — $65 (Outdoor Voices)

The Rec Kit

Can’t decide on just one thing? Check out The Rec Kit, the best deal for your dollar: you get a sports bra and a pair of leggings of your choice, in complementary colors and cuts. It’s a much more affordable way to sport a cute matching set.

The Rec Kit — $95 (Outdoor Voices)

Sunday Shorts

Guys who complain about the lack of comfortable shorts that still look polished, look no further than these Sunday Shorts. Versatile enough to do chores or run to the store, they’re effortlessly cool looking, with a classic fit and easy stretch.

Sunday Shorts — $55 (Outdoor Voices)

CloudKnit T-Shirt

You’ll probably have to stop your partner from stealing this CloudKnit T-Shirt from you. It’s the softest, most lightweight shirt you’ll come across, in a classic fit that’s not too tight or loose.

CloudKnit T-Shirt — $55 (Outdoor Voices)

CloudKnit Hoodie

Perfect for lounging around the house or throwing on after the gym during cooler months, this CloudKnit Hoodie is incredibly soft. It also comes in an array of neutral, flattering colors.

CloudKnit Hoodie — $85 (Outdoor Voices)



CloudKnit Sweatpants

If you couldn’t resist the two former items on the list, you definitely shouldn’t skip out on these CloudKnit Sweatpants. Made from the same irresistibly soft CloudKnit Hoodie and CloudKnit T-Shirt, they come with a tapered fit that looks pulled together even if you’re just watching Netflix all day.

CloudKnit Sweatpants — $85 (Outdoor Voices)

Merino Longsleeve T-Shirt

When it comes to athleisure, this Merino Longsleeve T-Shirt might reign king. It works equally well for workouts as it does happy hour and the ethically-sourced wool helps regulate body temperature year round (on top of wicking away sweat and preventing odor).

Merino Longsleeve T-Shirt —$65 (Outdoor Voices)