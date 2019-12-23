From the Office to Client Dinners: Cole Haan Is Having a Giant Sale on Shoes for Every Occasion

Sleek, sophisticated shoes that go from the boardroom to everyday life with ease.

First impressions mean a lot — and any entrepreneur knows the first mark you make is through your physical appearance. Whether you’re about to make a pitch to a boardroom full of investors or need to attend a networking cocktail hour, it can feel nearly impossible to focus if you’re wearing the wrong pair of shoes. While your best pair of dressy shoes can be visually impressive, they’re probably incredibly painful to wear for long periods of time. And usually, your everyday shoes aren’t the ones you want to wear to the holiday party.

Luckily, there are shoemakers that are able to confidently stride the line between formal and smart casual — and Cole Haan makes classic, high-quality shoes that are perfect for any situation an entrepreneur might find themselves in. See our favorite picks for both men’s and women’s shoes for both formal and business casual settings — even better, they’re all currently on sale, so you can snag a pair (or two) for a steal.

Warner Grand Postman Oxford

Perfect for a navy or grey suit, these richly tan Warner Grand Postman Oxfords bring a decidedly posh touch to any outfit. Made with leather uppers and lined with moisture-wicking materials, these sophisticated shoes can be worn comfortably for long periods of time. Even better, they’re on sale.

Warner Grand Postman Oxford - $129.97 (Was $300)

Williams Wingtip Oxford

The Williams Wingtip Oxford is a standout for anyone looking to make an impression. The dressy leather upper features beautiful scalloped cutout details, and the shoe is fully lined in leather. These shoes can go gracefully from a meeting to a wedding — and they’re on sale.

Williams Wingtip Oxford - $119.95 (Was $220)

GrandPrø Turf Sneaker

For those days where you want to be both comfortable and pulled together, these GrandPrø Turf Sneakers look like soccer shoes (think slim and lightweight) but are made with stylish suede and leather materials. This pair is lined with memory foam built into the footbed, so you can stay on your feet for even the brainstorming sessions that go late.

GrandPrø Turf Sneaker - $79.95 (Was $150)

GrandEvølution Wingtip Oxford

It’s business on the top but a party on the bottom (if a party means all-day, comfortable wear) with these GrandEvølution Wingtip Oxfords. They look like a dressy oxford with a leather construction on the upper, but the bottom features innovative cushioning that offers stability and durability.

GrandEvølution Wingtip Oxford - $139.97 (Was $280)



ØriginalGrand Plain Toe Oxford

Made from smart, buttery suede that looks as good with a blazer as it would with a tee-shirt, these ØriginalGrand Plain Toe Oxfords are supremely comfortable and can be dressed up or down. Boasting clean lines and a contrasting striped welt, they’re perfect for nights out and days in the office.

ØriginalGrand Plain Toe Oxford - $84.95 (Was $150)



Saylor Grand Bootie

Perfect for the winter, these Saylor Grand Booties will be your next set of staple black boots. Simple and elegant, they feature burnished leather with a functional zipper for easy entry and molded, padded sock lining for comfortable wear.

Saylor Grand Bootie - $119.97 (Was $250)

Valerie Pump

Every woman needs a classic pair of pumps in her closet, and these Valerie Pumps certainly do the trick. Perfect for everything from pantsuits to dresses and jeans, these stately black pumps are a staple to smart dressing.

Valerie Pump - $84.95 (Was $150)

Rockland Boot

Inspired by classic leather riding boots but featuring a ruched, stretched back for a flattering fit, these Rockland Boots are ideal for colder weather. Pair them with tights and a skirt or jeans for a look that works for a meeting at the office or hanging out over the weekend.

Rockland Boot - $119.97 (Was $300)

Hollyn Boot

If you love the look of riding boots but don’t feel like hoisting them up your calves, these Hollyn Boots offer the same classic, timeless look with a shorter silhouette. Made from beautiful burnished brown leather, they include an almond toe and harness detailing and a convenient side zip that makes them easy to take on and off.

Hollyn Boot - $99.97 (Was $200)

Hadley Mule

Effortlessly slip these Hadley Mules on before you go to the office or head out to finish a few errands. Made from ultra-soft suede and featuring a playful western stitching, these transeasonal slides look great with crop pants and jeans alike.

Hadley Mule - $59.97 (Was $130)