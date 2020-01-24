14 Famous Businesses That Launched With Less Than $10,000

Markus Frind told Business Vancouver that $500 was the most he ever invested in Plenty of Fish. He started the app in 2003 without much of a plan. According to The Wall Street Journal, Frind created the site as a way to keep busy. Plenty of Fish generates revenue through advertising and premium memberships. The free app has been profitable since day one.

"By the time I found out what VCs were, I was already making millions in profit, and I didn't need to raise money because I wouldn't know what to do with it," Frind told the Journal.

In 2015, Frind turned his $500 investment into $575 million when Match Group bought his company. Plenty of Fish is now one of the largest online dating companies, with more than 150 million users registered worldwide. The dating app is available in more than 20 countries and in 11 languages.

In 2003: $500

In today’s dollars: $690+

