5 of the Coolest Startups We Found at CES This Year

January 13, 2020 7 min read

There’s no shortage of tech industry heavyweights at CES, which directly translates to heaps of money being thrown around. Sony debuted an electric vehicle. LG rolled out a “wave wall” made up of 200 OLED screens. Amazon and Lamborghini showed off the first car with built-in Alexa integration.

But though the tech giants do their best to steal the spotlight, they never succeed entirely. That’s because scrappy startups from all over the world have their own place to shine: “Eureka Park,” a convention area that usually houses more than 1,200 companies.

The entrepreneurs found there tend to have captivating stories. Here are five of the most noteworthy startups we found at CES this year.