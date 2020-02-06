This Popular $30 Bathroom Product was Founded by the Successful Female Entrepreneur Behind THINX

TUSHY is poised to make a huge dent in the waste we produce going to the bathroom.

February 6, 2020 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Miki Agrawal is the woman behind some of the most innovative social enterprises of recent years, including THINX, ICON, and TUSHY. Named one of Fast Company’s Most Creative People of 2018 and one of INC’s Most Impressive Women Entrepreneurs, Agrawal has been on the forefront of turning social responsibility into actionable business.

Her most recent venture, TUSHY, seeks to reduce the eye-popping waste associated with the American bathroom experience. Toilet paper production kills 15 million trees per year and has been shown to contribute to health issues like UTIs, hemorrhoids, and yeast infections. It’s damaging to the environment and it doesn’t even work well! TUSHY makes quality, affordable bidets that reduce waste while offering a luxurious cleaning experience.

TUSHY has several models available now.

Travel

Image credit: TUSHY

You don’t see the toilets get cleaned at hotels or coffee shops so why not bring a portable bidet to ensure you get that pampered experience you’re used to? This collapsible and expandable bidet is optimized for discreet portability so you can even carry it around at a music festival. The hinged nozzle has a 3-point spout to give you an optimal cleaning.

Get your TUSHY Travel today for $29.

Classic

Image credit: TUSHY

TUSHY’s most popular model turns your toilet into a luxurious bathroom experience! Pressure and angle control ensures a targeted spray to your rear while a self-cleaning nozzle takes care of cleanup without you having to get your hands dirty. It includes everything you need to install in just ten minutes without any electricity or plumbing required.

Get your TUSHY Classic today for $79 (Orig. $99) with free shipping.

Spa

Image credit: TUSHY

The Spa model turns your bathroom into a private little spa oasis. It has the same pressure and angle control for a controlled cleaning but also includes a temperature control so you don’t have to deal with a cold water spray. Again, it includes everything needed for easy installation, including a nine-foot heat connection.

Get your TUSHY Spa today for $109 (Orig. $119) with free shipping.