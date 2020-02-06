houseware

This Popular $30 Bathroom Product was Founded by the Successful Female Entrepreneur Behind THINX

TUSHY is poised to make a huge dent in the waste we produce going to the bathroom.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
This Popular $30 Bathroom Product was Founded by the Successful Female Entrepreneur Behind THINX
Image credit: TUSHY
Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Miki Agrawal is the woman behind some of the most innovative social enterprises of recent years, including THINX, ICON, and TUSHY. Named one of Fast Company’s Most Creative People of 2018 and one of INC’s Most Impressive Women Entrepreneurs, Agrawal has been on the forefront of turning social responsibility into actionable business.

Her most recent venture, TUSHY, seeks to reduce the eye-popping waste associated with the American bathroom experience. Toilet paper production kills 15 million trees per year and has been shown to contribute to health issues like UTIs, hemorrhoids, and yeast infections. It’s damaging to the environment and it doesn’t even work well! TUSHY makes quality, affordable bidets that reduce waste while offering a luxurious cleaning experience. 

TUSHY has several models available now.

Travel

Travel
Image credit: TUSHY

You don’t see the toilets get cleaned at hotels or coffee shops so why not bring a portable bidet to ensure you get that pampered experience you’re used to? This collapsible and expandable bidet is optimized for discreet portability so you can even carry it around at a music festival. The hinged nozzle has a 3-point spout to give you an optimal cleaning.

Get your TUSHY Travel today for $29

Classic

Classic
Image credit: TUSHY

TUSHY’s most popular model turns your toilet into a luxurious bathroom experience! Pressure and angle control ensures a targeted spray to your rear while a self-cleaning nozzle takes care of cleanup without you having to get your hands dirty. It includes everything you need to install in just ten minutes without any electricity or plumbing required.

Get your TUSHY Classic today for $79 (Orig. $99) with free shipping

Spa

Spa
Image credit: TUSHY

The Spa model turns your bathroom into a private little spa oasis. It has the same pressure and angle control for a controlled cleaning but also includes a temperature control so you don’t have to deal with a cold water spray. Again, it includes everything needed for easy installation, including a nine-foot heat connection.

Get your TUSHY Spa today for $109 (Orig. $119) with free shipping

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Leadership

Ready to Quit Your Current Venture? Consider These 3 Questions First

Work-Life Balance

How to Break Your Work Addiction

Growth Strategies

What You Can Learn From This 21-Year-Old VC Who Started A $60 Million Fund