The Easiest Way to Shave a Few Strokes Off Your Golf Game

Hit the links anywhere and work on your game.

February 8, 2020 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

PhiGolf: Mobile & Home Smart Golf Simulator with Swing Stick

Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

GoGolf GPS Accurate Rangefinder

Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

Golf can go a long way for an entrepreneur. Business is frequently done on the links and if you're utterly embarrassing yourself by taking mulligan after mulligan, it's not a great reflection on your sales pitch. Fortunately, if you need a little help, there's plenty available without shelling out repeated sums on lessons.You can practice at home with PhiGolf , the mobile and home smart golf simulator. This clever invention lets you set up a virtual game in your office, living room, or anywhere else you have room to swing. With a state-of-the-art sensor and swing stick, you can play a full round while ironing out the kinks in your swing. The platform lets you play on photorealistic simulations of world-famous golf courses while the game engine perfectly emulates the way balls bounce and roll. It even has an integrated swing trainer. Right now, it's on sale for $200 with limited time promo code: GOLF20.

Once you're out on the course, the GoGolf GPS Accurate Rangefinder will help you make the tough on-course decisions that can make the difference between birdie and bogey. This pocket-sized device shows you the exact distance to the pin and the distance you just hit with just the click of a button. Then, it'll recommend a club for approaching the green, informed by tracking how well you've been hitting with each club throughout the day. The rangefinder is on sale for $55 with promo code "GOLFSAVE" at checkout.

Start shaving some strokes off your game and closing more deals on the links. These products won't be on sale for long.

Prices subject to change.