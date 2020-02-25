Commute to Work in Style With These Bags and Backpacks

From waterproof backpacks to organizational must-haves

February 25, 2020 3 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

A good commuter bag is roomy enough to stow workplace essentials (think laptops and notebooks), provides a variety of organizers that allow you to grab your MetroCard or keys at a moments notice, and features ergonomic additions that make it comfortable to tote all your belongings to and from the office. A great commuter bag features all of the above, plus looks fashion-forward and professional, too.

If you’re ready to trade in your current bag for a more stylish (and still wholly functional) option, consider adding one of these five accessories to your shopping cart. Each of these bags and backpacks meet our standards of a great commuter bag, providing commuters plenty of space for all their 9-to-5 belongings (and then some). Plus, many even go above and beyond, offering additional functionality like a waterproof exterior or built-in chargers to power up your smartphone, that make the designs that much better.

Timbuk2 Foundry Pack

Image credit: Timbuk2

For those who bike to work or live in areas where they find themselves frequently caught in rain showers, a backpack that can withstand the elements is an absolute must. This water-resistant option from Timbuk2 is crafted with high-quality waxed canvas and leather materials plus incredible internal organizers to keep all your belongings tidy.

Get the Timbuk2 Foundry Pack for $229.

MZ Wallace Metro Nylon Commuter Bag

Image credit: MZ Wallace

Some days you want to carry your commuter bag across your body, other days you want to hold the bag with your hands. However you decide to sport your laptop case on a daily basis, MZ Wallace’s Metro Nylon Commuter Bag has an option that suits. The design is finished with two carry handles, as well as an adjustable crossbody strap to help you customize your experience.

Get the MZ Wallace Metro Nylon Commuter Bag for $225.

Oscaurt Anti-Theft Travel Backpack

Image credit: Amazon

Tech enthusiasts will appreciate the Oscaurt Anti-Theft Backpack. Not only does the design help keep electronic valuables safe while on the move, but it also comes with a built-in USB charger that can help power up your important devices, smartphones, tablets or headphones while you’re mid-commute.

Get the Oscaurt Anti-Theft Travel Backpack for $33.99.

BUG Large Tote Bag

Image credit: Amazon

Typically, we wouldn’t suggest tote bags as commuter bags. This is mainly because of their lack of organizational compartments that can force people to dump out all their belongings in search of their car keys, wallet, phone — you name it. But the BUG Large Tote Bag is convincing us that this design works just as well for commuters. It comes complete with 14 separate interior compartments that can give every commuting essential a safe and easily accessible home of its own.

Get the BUG Large Tote Bag for $29.99.

The ReNew Traveler Tote

Image credit: Everlane

A commuter bag doesn't only carry our laptop or notepad. Many times, they are our carry-alls for our pre- and post-work activities, like hitting the gym. Good thing the ReNew Traveler Tote is spacious enough to hold other everyday essentials, like a water bottle or pair of sneakers, so that you can be fully prepared for the day ahead. For the eco-conscious commuters out there, this design is also made completely out of recycled materials, too.

Get the ReNew Traveler Tote for $88.