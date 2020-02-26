5 Direct-to-Consumer Clothing Brands We're Seeing All Over the Office

Perfect workplace uniform additions from up-and-coming brands

February 26, 2020 4 min read

We’re living in a digital online shopping age that’s overloaded with millions of cuts, styles and designs of workwear staples. And even so, you’ve noticed your coworkers gravitating to the same handful of clothing brands, be it Allbirds’ iconic wool sneakers or Cuyana’s luxury inspired work bags.

Chances are, if you were to go into work on any given day, you’d spy a colleague or two sporting one of these five brands below.

What makes these direct-to-consumer labels so popular? Simply put, they’re practical, stylish and translate to a variety of business occasions, ranging from casual Fridays to boardroom presentations. They’re so fashion-forward and versatile, in fact, that we fully endorse jumping on the bandwagon.

Ready to upgrade your current work wardrobe? Ahead, shop these best-selling clothing items that are currently dominating the workforce.

Everlane

Image credit: Everlane

Proponents of the lean closet movement (or the less-is-more approach to buying clothing) likely have Everlane as a staple in their wardrobe. The brand’s area of expertise is producing high-quality basics, from denim to workwear, that rarely, if ever, fall victim to fashion’s fickle trends. Instead, these are all items that can be easily carried over from season to season, year after year. Thanks to its wearability and overall versatility, Everlane’s staple pieces have been in heavy rotation in your colleague’s day-to-day style.

Some of the brand’s most popular, HR-approved styles for men include its Grade A Cashmere Sweater ($280), The Performance Chino ($155) and its Slim Fit Oxford Shirt ($58). For women, best-sellers include The 40-Hour Flat ($115), The Straight Leg Crop ($68) and The Cheeky Straight Jean ($78).

Ministry of Supply

Image credit: Ministry of Supply

When it comes to workplace wardrobing, Ministry of Supply goes beyond just designing sleek garments. All of its pieces are pieces of technological innovation in their own right, and fabrics have been constructed with the help of MIT and NASA scientists to ensure that they are breathable, temperature-controlling and wrinkle-free. In essence, they were created for real-life work situations, from running to catch the train to the office to ensuring you look polished even after hopping off of a crowded economy flight.

Ministry of Supply’s best-selling products for women include its Juno Tailored Shirt Dress ($95) and Kinetic Pencil Skirt ($125), while best-sellers for men include its Velocity Dress Pants ($185) and its Apollo Dress Shirt ($125).

Cuyana

Image credit: Cuyana

Cuyana’s bread and butter is its leather tote bags, which have become the staple accessory of many working women. These carry-alls can safely stow everyday essentials, such as laptops, notebooks, wallets, keys and smart devices, in a clean, structured design that complements pretty much every business outfit. And while the direct-to-consumer label has become synonymous with work bags, we suggest you don’t sleep on its collection of expertly crafted clothing.

Among some of Cuyana’s coolest workwear staples include its popular Classic Structured Tote ($195), Wool Double-Breasted Blazer ($355), and its Silk Wrap Blouse ($225).

Rhone

Image credit: Rhone

Rhone’s approach to men’s workwear is no different than its approach to fitness gear. The brand believes that its clothing should be highly functional, look good and more importantly, make those wearing it feel good. Similar to Ministry of Supply, Rhone also focuses its efforts on performance workwear that takes into account our 9-to-5s' more active moments, such as running between back-to-back meetings.

Its Commuter collection, for example, reinvents a number of classic office pieces, such as chino pants, button-up shirts and cozy vests, and makes them more breathable and comfortable. Some of its popular Commuter collection designs include the Five Pocket Commuter Pant ($138), the Commuter Dress Shirt ($118) and the Hitch Vest ($128).

Rothy’s

Image credit: Rothy’s

Rothy’s machine-washable, fashion-forward and eco-conscious sneakers have made their way into many wardrobes since the brand’s inception. Rothy’s focus is on minimalistic iteration of everyday classic shoes, including flats, loafers and mary janes. Their designs are also crafted from upcycled and recycled materials, such as plastic water bottles. And thanks to its booming popularity and brand ethos customers can get behind, there’s a solid chance you’ve seen a coworker sport a pair of Rothy’s on any given day.

Some of the brand’s most iconic footwear to date includes its Pointed Toe Flat ($145) and The Loafer ($165).