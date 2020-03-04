Women Entrepreneurs

5 Words to Try On for Women's History Month

Little Words Project makes jewelry that helps women express themselves and encourage each other. Founder Adriana Carrig recommends five words to wear now.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
5 Words to Try On for Women's History Month
Image credit: Little Words Project
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

If you ever made a BFF bracelet at summer camp, you know the particular power of looking down at your wrist and remembering that you’re someone else’s other half. Of course, once we’re grown up, often the person we need to make friends with most turns out to be ourselves. So in 2013, when Adriana Carrig founded the Little Words Project, she wanted to give women that BFF bracelet boost — using whatever language helps them love themselves or feel a larger sense of belonging. Last year Little Words sold more than 155,000 custom, handmade word bracelets, and counts celebrities like Taylor Swift, Alicia Keys, Olivia Culpo and Joey King as fans. “Strength has always been our number one best selling word,” Carrig says. “That tells me that whatever you're going through — whether it's the loss of a loved one, a #MeToo experience or, you know, your candidate losing to someone that you could never have possibly imagined — it matters to look down and see a reminder to keep going.”

Adriana Carrig. Image Credit: Little Words Project

Little Words is built around a simple conceit: Be kind to yourself, and then be kind to someone else. Each of the classic block-letter bead bracelets are tagged with a registration code, and when a bracelet owner feels she no longer needs the encouragement, she can pass the bracelet along to someone who does. Its new keeper can register the bracelet on Little Words’ site and trace its journey through all the women who took solace in it before she did. Carrig says she’s seen a bracelet passed between as many as 25 women.

Little Words’ bracelets are made-to-order, but the company also offers a core collection of their most popular words, which changes based on demand, as well as limited-time capsule collections. So Carrig has something of a pulse on the language that (mostly young) women are feeling empowered by. Over the last year they received so many orders for “warrior” that they added it to the core collection. 

Another new permanent addition is “self-love,” which Carrig herself has been wearing a lot recently. “I’m 29 and on my own journey of fertility and trying to conceive,” she shares. “So I've been learning the importance of taking care of myself. You know, as an entrepreneur, you think you have to be burning the midnight oil, working your butt off. But come time to have a child or, you know, take time for yourself, you don't know how to do it because your body is so run down. So my biggest thing over the past year and a half is remembering the importance of self-love.”

Little Words is celebrating Women’s History Month by releasing a capsule collection called “I Am Woman.”  Here are five words worth wearing.

Trailblazer

Trailblazer
Image credit: Little Words Project

Empowered

Empowered
Image credit: Little Words Project

Boss

Boss
Image credit: Little Words Project

Independent

Independent
Image credit: Little Words Project

Confidence

Confidence
Image credit: Little Words Project

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

How Stitch Fix CEO Katrina Lake Learned to Embrace Her Power

By Listening to Her Customers, This Entrepreneur Found a Larger Audience -- And a Greater Mission

Top 3 Obstacles Entrepreneurial Women Must Overcome