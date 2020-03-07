4 Luxury-Looking Carry-On Bags That Cost Less Than $150

In the world of luggage shopping, price does not always equal quality.

March 7, 2020 3 min read

When it comes to choosing the right carry-on bag, there’s plenty of factors to consider, including (but not limited to) aesthetic, interior space, weight, and construction. The decision is made only harder by the sheer amount of options on the market today.

It’s why so many of us quickly default to luxury brands, assuming price equals quality. But that’s not always the case. In fact, there are plenty of budget-friendly carry-on suitcases that have all the bells and whistles of a premium piece of luggage, including USB ports, durable polycarbonate shells and spacious main compartments, but without the hefty price tag that comes along with it.

To prove our point, we’ve rounded up four luxury-looking carry-on bags that will set you back no more than $150.

Open Story Hardside Carry On Suitcase - $149.99

Target’s recent foray into premium luggage is giving other top-tier brands a run for their money. Its Open Story collection features a variety of durable and spacious carry-on rollers that only look expensive. For instance, its Hardside Carry On Suitcase comes with all of the features you’d expect of a premium brand, including a hardside polycarbonate exterior that can protect your belongings mid-travel, 360-degree spinner wheels that make toting the suitcase a breeze, a boatload of interior compartments to help store your goods, and a built-in USB port that can charge up your devices while on-the-go. But unlike other designs of its caliber, the Hardside only costs $149.99.

TravelPro Rollmaster Lite Spinner Luggage - $119.97

Out of Office Traveling Spinner Luggage - $99.97

Coolife Luggage Piece Set - $79.99

