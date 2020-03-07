4 Luxury-Looking Carry-On Bags That Cost Less Than $150

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.
When it comes to choosing the right carry-on bag, there’s plenty of factors to consider, including (but not limited to) aesthetic, interior space, weight, and construction. The decision is made only harder by the sheer amount of options on the market today.
It’s why so many of us quickly default to luxury brands, assuming price equals quality. But that’s not always the case. In fact, there are plenty of budget-friendly carry-on suitcases that have all the bells and whistles of a premium piece of luggage, including USB ports, durable polycarbonate shells and spacious main compartments, but without the hefty price tag that comes along with it.
To prove our point, we’ve rounded up four luxury-looking carry-on bags that will set you back no more than $150.
Target’s recent foray into premium luggage is giving other top-tier brands a run for their money. Its Open Story collection features a variety of durable and spacious carry-on rollers that only look expensive. For instance, its Hardside Carry On Suitcase comes with all of the features you’d expect of a premium brand, including a hardside polycarbonate exterior that can protect your belongings mid-travel, 360-degree spinner wheels that make toting the suitcase a breeze, a boatload of interior compartments to help store your goods, and a built-in USB port that can charge up your devices while on-the-go. But unlike other designs of its caliber, the Hardside only costs $149.99.
Packing for maximum efficiency is made easy with the TravelPro Rollmaster Lite Spinner Luggage. This ultra lightweight design allows carry-on only travelers to stuff their belongings to the brim without constantly fearing weight restrictions. Its main compartment also comes with a two inch expansion should you need to add even more to your packing list. And a zippered divider panel ensures all of your clothing, accessories, toiletries and more stay in place mid-flight.
Finding quality carry-on luggage for under $100 is hard, but it isn’t impossible. Take for instance, the Out of Office Traveling Spinner Luggage, which is currently on sale for a paltry $99.97. This roomy TSA-approved bag comes with an interior compression system, ultra-durable polycarbonate shell, and 360-degree spinner wheels. And its spacious, functional design hasn’t gone unnoticed by customers. As one notes, “It is huge! It has a lot of space, looks just as vibrant as the picture and the wheels roll with ease.” Currently all in five matte colors options, including black, navy, orange, cream and teal, are on sale.
This Amazon’s Choice product (which means its been recognized for its price, customer reviews, and its availability of stock) is chock-full of organizers and compartments to help you get the most out of your carry-on bag. There are two main interior compartments, which can stow away your clothing and other large belongings, as well as a front pocket that can be filled with smaller essentials, such as your laptop, wallet, keys, and passport. It doesn’t hurt that the suitcase looks great, too.
