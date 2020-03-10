Feel Like You're Sleeping in a Five-Star Hotel Bed With These Fan-Favorite Bed Sheets

Tens of thousands of customers have put these textiles to the test.

March 10, 2020 4 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

There are few simple pleasures in life that feel as luxurious as sleeping in a hotel bed. And while part of the magic comes from the mindset of being on vacation (read: finally being able to sleep in), a major part of that feeling of comfort comes from the bedsheets high-end hotels use. These linens manage to strike the perfect balance of softness, breathability, and coziness, something that our worn out sheets at home can’t compete with. As a result, we tend to sleep better on vacation than we do in the comfort of our own beds.

But that can easily change should you invest in hotel-quality linens. Companies like Brooklinen and Parachute have been creating bedding sets that will help transform any ordinary sleeping setup into one that’s fit for a five-star hotel. In fact, tens of thousands of customers have put these textiles to the test, sleeping on the brands’ signature offerings night after night, sometimes for years on end.

Their conclusion? These three hotel-quality sets below are well worth your money.

Brooklinen Luxe Core Sheet Set - $129

With over 12,000 reviews under its belt, Brooklinen’s shining star of its bedding collection is its Luxe Core Sheet Set, a combination of its best-selling sateen fitted and flat sheets, as well as pillowcases. Similar to all of Brooklinen’s other bedding offerings, this sheet set is crafted from Oeko-Tex certified cotton -- this is an even higher designation than organic -- to help ensure breathability as well as ensure your sleep isn’t disrupted by the presence of allergens. Additionally, the buttery-soft 480-thread count set also holds up over time, and is backed by Brooklinen’s impressive lifetime warranty that will cover pilling, ripping, or fraying of its products.

So far, the set has amassed an impressive 4.7-star rating from thousands of shoppers, with customers sentiments ranging from “It feels like I’m crawling into fresh, crisp hotel sheets,” to “These are the best sheets I’ve ever owned.”

Parachute Percale Venice Set - $299

The beauty of hotel sheets often lies in their simplicity: Its minimalist colors and designs, its lightweight construction and its ability to help us feel completely well-rested come morning. As it turns out, this is exactly what Parachute’s Percale Venice Set (which comes with a fitted sheet, pillowcases, and a duvet cover) accomplishes. Parachute’s set is constructed from 100% long-staple Egyption cotton which gives its sheets both softness and durability. And its percale design is best suited for those who tend to get overheated at night, as it helps keep their body temperature regulated and wicks moisture as you slumber. Similarly to Brooklinen, all of Parachute’s offerings, including the Venice Set, are Oeko-Tex Certified and are manufactured in fair-trade, family-owned factories.

Here’s what customers are saying about the set: “I never thought sheets were that different from each other. Sheets were sheets. But these are game-changers! I've never slept better. If it were up to me, I'd want everything in life that touches my skin to be Parachute.”

Boll & Branch Classic Hemmed Sheet - $160

For those looking for a set of hotel-quality sheets that look good, feel good, and do social good at the same time, meet Boll & Branch, a direct-to-consumer bedding company rooted in the ethos of doing what’s right. From a consumer standpoint, it means offering 100% organic sheets without the intense middleman markups. And for its employees, it means offering a fair living wage, and ensuring its cotton farms remain debt-free.

Among its most beloved products is its perennial best-seller, the Classic Hemmed Sheets. This staple set comes in 10 color variations, including a crisp white and warm beige, and the overall feel is marked by its lightweight design, cooling properties, and cozy texture.

Many current customers have noted how well the sheets fare after multiple washes (some even claiming they get softer with each wash), with one reviewer noting, “I bought a set of Boll and Branch sheets almost two years ago. I've been using them consistently - washing them and putting them right back on the bed. They have held up beautifully and feel better than new.”