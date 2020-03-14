7 Makeup Items Busy Entrepreneurs Can Apply While on the Go

Everything from lipsticks to eyeshadows can be applied on a moving train.

It’s estimated that the average commute in the U.S. is roughly 26 minutes. This gives you plenty of time to listen to a podcast, read a chapter in your book -- or if you’re really pressed for time, apply or touch-up your makeup before your run into the office. While applying makeup while mid-transit might not be the most ideal scenario, it is possible to do so without smearing your cat eye or getting makeup all over your hands with no sink in sight.

Glossier Cloud Paint

Instead of fumbling with a blush palette and brush, swipe a bit of rouge across your cheeks with your index finger with Glossier’s Cloud Paint. This lightweight gel-cream blush easily dabs on your face, and can give you long-lasting color throughout the day. Plus, its compact design takes up minimal space in your work bag.

Get the Glossier Cloud Paint for $18.

Glossier Skywash

Another top-rated Glossier item topping our list is the brand’s Skywash, a liquid-to-powder eyeshadow that swipes on like a liquid shadow but sets as if its a powder (don’t worry though, the formula feels silky and not powdery). Even better is that the shadow is smudge-resistant up to 12 hours, so that your shimmery smokey eye will hold up during your workday, at happy hour drinks and even throughout dinner afterwards.

Get the Glossier Skywash for $18.

Yves Saint Laurent Touche Eclat

YSL’s Touche Eclat is a powerful brightening concealer that can be swiped onto your under eye area or cover up blemishes on your face without you ever needing to get your fingers dirty. The product is designed as a concealer pen and features a delicate brush tip that can help you blend the liquid makeup with ease.

Get the Yves Saint Laurent Touche Eclat for $35.

Neutrogena Moisturesmooth Color Lipstick

Give your lips a pop of color and a boost of hydration at the same time with the Neutrogena Moisturesmooth Color Lipstick. The lipstick glides easily on your lips for seamless application and features a formula fortified with skin-loving ingredients like shea butter. Its drugstore price tag is just the proverbial cherry on top.

Get the Neutrogena Moisturesmooth Color Lipstick for $6.35.

Fenty Beauty Match Stix Shimmer Skinstick

Among some one of the easiest makeup items to apply on the fly is highlighter, especially if it comes in stick form. And Fenty has got the formula and design of a portable highlighter down to a science with this Beauty Match Stix. This tinted cream-to-powder highlighter blends easily and can be further layered with more makeup. And because you have limited time to do your makeup while running from meeting to meeting, the stick also doubles as a blush as well as a highlighter so that you can do more with your makeup with less products on hand.

Get Fenty Beauty Match Stix Shimmer Skinstick for $25.

Tarte Travel Size Amazonian Clay Smart Mascara

While we normally wouldn’t suggest you apply mascara while in mid-transit, the Clay Smart Mascara from Tarte does give you extreme volume with limited swipes. So if you want your eyelashes to pop without putting much effort in at all, this is the product to choose from. Its volumizing formula helps boost thickness, length and the curl of your lashes so much so you’ll notice a drastic difference after one application.

Get the Tarte Travel Size Amazonian Clay Smart Mascara for $12.

Urban Decay All Nighter Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray

Put the finishing touches on your look with a quick spritz of setting spray. This fan-favorite option from Sephora (which has over 6,000 five star reviews) can help keep your makeup looking its best for upwards of 16 hours before it starts fading. And as a bonus, the formula is also paraben-free and crafted from vegan ingredients.

Get the Urban Decay All Nighter Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray for $33.