Want to Boost Your Team's Productivity? Consider Creating a Workplace Outside.

With the help of a few chairs and tables in your office's backyard, you'll soon find your employees will feel refreshed, energized and full of great ideas.

March 16, 2020 3 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

With the weather starting to warm up, your team will soon be itching to leave the confines of their cubicles and enjoy some much-needed Vitamin D. But don’t let the absence of bodies in desks lead you to believe your team isn’t focused on hitting their goals; Studies suggest that an outdoor escape from the office could actually make your employees more productive.

As Harvard physician Eva M. Selhub notes, exposure to being outside provides a boatload of health benefits, including lower stress levels, improved immune response, as well as an increase in productivity, focus and overall levels of creativity -- all of which can happen with as little as 20 minutes of outdoor exposure.

So if you’re looking to keep morale high and get your team productive over the next few months, consider creating an outdoor working space for your company. With the help of a few chairs and tables in your office’s backyard, you’ll soon find your employees refreshed, energized and full of great ideas.

To help get your alfresco workspace all setup, we’ve compiled six stylish patio furniture options you can shop right now.

Nusa 3pc Faux Rattan Chat Set

Image credit: Target

Bangor Patio Loveseat

Image credit: Target

Catriona 3pc Acacia Wood Picnic Table

Image credit: Target

Kipp Platform Patio Sectional

Image credit: Target

3pc Faux Bamboo Patio Chair Set

Image credit: Target

Carag 3pc Patio Chat Set

Image credit: Target