Want to Boost Your Team's Productivity? Consider Creating a Workplace Outside.

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.
With the weather starting to warm up, your team will soon be itching to leave the confines of their cubicles and enjoy some much-needed Vitamin D. But don’t let the absence of bodies in desks lead you to believe your team isn’t focused on hitting their goals; Studies suggest that an outdoor escape from the office could actually make your employees more productive.
As Harvard physician Eva M. Selhub notes, exposure to being outside provides a boatload of health benefits, including lower stress levels, improved immune response, as well as an increase in productivity, focus and overall levels of creativity -- all of which can happen with as little as 20 minutes of outdoor exposure.
So if you’re looking to keep morale high and get your team productive over the next few months, consider creating an outdoor working space for your company. With the help of a few chairs and tables in your office’s backyard, you’ll soon find your employees refreshed, energized and full of great ideas.
To help get your alfresco workspace all setup, we’ve compiled six stylish patio furniture options you can shop right now.
Nusa 3pc Faux Rattan Chat Set
Image credit:
Target
For the moments where your team needs to kick back, relax, and get comfy (think: brainstorming sessions, lunches, or post-work happy hours), have them cozy up in this stylish club chair set. The vibrant collection, which comes with two deep armchairs as well as a small side table, also happens the Nusa 3pc Faux Rattan Chat Set to be on sale right now for just a hair under $162.
Bangor Patio Loveseat
Image credit:
Target
This mixed-material loveseat brings a bit of modern flair to your office’s patio. And as a bonus, its weather-, face-, rust-resistant construction also means that your employees will be able to enjoy the furniture for seasons to come.
Catriona 3pc Acacia Wood Picnic Table
Image credit:
Target
For those looking for a larger tablescape to seat their team on a modest budget, picnic tables are a great solution. These designs, including the Catriona Acacia Wood Picnic Table from Target, give your team plenty of space to hold meetings outside or bond over a bite to eat. This design in particular has received rave reviews from past customers, with one noting, “This table is beautiful and is easy to assemble, very fashionable and sturdy.” It doesn’t get much better than that.
Kipp Platform Patio Sectional
Image credit:
Target
A large sectional, such as this option from Project 62, gives your team ample space to soak up the sun’s rays during their weekly meetings. The Kipp Platform Patio can seat five people comfortably, plus its open L-shaped design can be further added to with additional chairs and tables.
3pc Faux Bamboo Patio Chair Set
Image credit:
Target
The humble wicker chair gets a fashionable upgrade with the Faux Bamboo Patio Chair Set. This weather-resistant design comes with a natural-toned bamboo armchair that’s begging to be lounged in, as well as a small matching side table. The combination of the two makes for an ideal meeting spot for your next one-on-one, if you ask us.
Carag 3pc Patio Chat Set
Image credit:
Target
Comfort is key, but you also want an outdoor space that looks aesthetically pleasing, too. Good thing the Carag Patio Chat Set marries the two together, providing your employees with an eye-catching, color-block design they can enjoy as the weather begins to warm up.
