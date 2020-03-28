Echelon Fit Might Be the Best Way to Get a Studio-Style Workout at Home

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.
While the coronavirus pandemic has closed down gyms and studios around the world, it hasn’t stopped our impetus to work out. And it doesn’t have to. With so many online options and smart equipment like Echelon Fit available, it’s easy to bring studio workouts into your home.
Echelon Fit might not have the brand power of Peloton, but it offers an even wider selection of high-powered fitness equipment. And the best part is that you can try it for free for 30 days and put $0 down with Echelon Financing. In other words, you can see if Echelon Fit is worth the cash without spending anything. Check out some of their top options:
EX 1 Max Bike
A direct competitor to Peloton, the EX 1 Max Bike is an even more impressive machine in many ways. With ergonomic bars to support long rides and easily adjustable magnetic resistance, it will help you burn as many calories as you want. Plus, with access to world-class trainers through the Echelon Fit community, you can take classes whenever with whomever you’d like. The EX 1 Max Bike makes working out fun, safe, and comfortable.
Reflect
Reflect, as the name suggests, is Echelon Fit’s answer to the Mirror. This innovative fitness equipment puts your life-size instructor right in front of you so you can follow along just like in a real class. The screen blends artfully into your home and delivers a wide variety of training methods that you can do in very little space like cardio, yoga, pilates, boxing, and more.
Smart Rower
Rowing is an incredible full-body workout. With Echelon Fit, you won’t have to go at it alone. You’ll have access to daily live and on-demand studio classes with top instructors and on-demand scenic rowing experiences from around the world. You can work out as much as you’d like, leaving you in the best shape of your life.
FitPass Plus
Not ready to purchase any large-scale equipment? Then check out FitPass Plus. This program streams fitness classes on your TV so you can jump into any workout you’d like, whenever you’d like. Plus, the included Heart Rate monitor allows you to track your progress and participate in the leaderboard community.
