Physical Fitness

Echelon Fit Might Be the Best Way to Get a Studio-Style Workout at Home

Just because you're social distancing doesn't mean you can't work out like a pro.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Echelon Fit Might Be the Best Way to Get a Studio-Style Workout at Home
Image credit: Echelon
Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

While the coronavirus pandemic has closed down gyms and studios around the world, it hasn’t stopped our impetus to work out. And it doesn’t have to. With so many online options and smart equipment like Echelon Fit available, it’s easy to bring studio workouts into your home.

Echelon Fit might not have the brand power of Peloton, but it offers an even wider selection of high-powered fitness equipment. And the best part is that you can try it for free for 30 days and put $0 down with Echelon Financing. In other words, you can see if Echelon Fit is worth the cash without spending anything. Check out some of their top options:

EX 1 Max Bike

EX 1 Max Bike
Image credit: Echelon
A direct competitor to Peloton, the EX 1 Max Bike is an even more impressive machine in many ways. With ergonomic bars to support long rides and easily adjustable magnetic resistance, it will help you burn as many calories as you want. Plus, with access to world-class trainers through the Echelon Fit community, you can take classes whenever with whomever you’d like. The EX 1 Max Bike makes working out fun, safe, and comfortable.

Reflect

Reflect
Image credit: Echelon
Reflect, as the name suggests, is Echelon Fit’s answer to the Mirror. This innovative fitness equipment puts your life-size instructor right in front of you so you can follow along just like in a real class. The screen blends artfully into your home and delivers a wide variety of training methods that you can do in very little space like cardio, yoga, pilates, boxing, and more.

Smart Rower

Smart Rower
Image credit: Echelon
Rowing is an incredible full-body workout. With Echelon Fit, you won’t have to go at it alone. You’ll have access to daily live and on-demand studio classes with top instructors and on-demand scenic rowing experiences from around the world. You can work out as much as you’d like, leaving you in the best shape of your life.

FitPass Plus

FitPass Plus
Image credit: Echelon
Not ready to purchase any large-scale equipment? Then check out FitPass Plus. This program streams fitness classes on your TV so you can jump into any workout you’d like, whenever you’d like. Plus, the included Heart Rate monitor allows you to track your progress and participate in the leaderboard community.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Physical Fitness

Work Out While in Isolation with This Complete Home Gym

Physical Fitness

The Only 5 Items You Need to Get a HIIT Workout at Home

Physical Fitness

3 Reasons You Should Finally Get ClassPass in 2020