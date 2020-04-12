How to Show Mom You Love Her This Mother's Day While Social Distancing

April 12, 2020 3 min read

Mother’s Day is nearly a month away, and for many of us, it’s becoming increasingly unlikely we’ll be able to celebrate the holiday with the women in our life up-close and personal. But just because you might be in the middle of social distancing, doesn’t mean you can’t give the extraordinary mother figures in your life a little something to brighten their day.

In fact, all of these deliverable gifts below come completely packaged and ready-to-be opened on your Mom’s doorstep in time for the holiday. Better yet, all come with contact-free delivery to help keep your loved ones safe.

While it may not be the Mother’s Day you’d imagined, these gifts are bound to bring a smile to the face of the special women in your life. And that alone makes it completely worth it.

Milk Bar The Sweet Nothings Care Package - $65

Image credit: Milk Bar

Milk Bar, the purveyor of sweet creations crafted by James Beard award-winning pastry chef Christina Tosi, is now delivering its delicious goods straight to your loved one’s doorstep. This includes its Sweet Nothings Care Package, a collection of some of the brand’s most beloved baked goods, featuring its B’Day Truffles, Chocolate Truffles, and its Assorted Cookie Tin, all of which are prepared fresh and shipped immediately to ensure they remain at peak flavor and texture by the time they reach Mom.

Milk Bar The Sweet Nothings Care Package $65, available at milkbarstore.com

Petite White Orchid - $75

Image credit: The Sill

When it comes to indoor potted flowers, it’s hard to beat the orchid. This stunning floral is fragrant, beautiful, and is just as much a piece of home decor as it is a houseplant. This option from The Sill comes complete with a stunning minimalist vase, and also happens to be pet-friendly, too.

Petite White Orchid $75, available at thesill.com

Framebridge Hearstagram - $39

Image credit: Framebridge

For those looking for a personal touch, look no further than Framebridge’s Hearstagram, a stunning printed photograph that’s taken straight from your feed or camera roll and displayed on a frame of your choice. It is about as heartfelt (pun intended) as any gift gets.

Framebridge Hearstagram starting at $39, available at framebridge.com

Russ & Daughters New York Brunch - $169

Image credit: Goldbelly

While your normal Mother’s Day Brunch plans are put on hold, you can still bring the brunch festivities to Mom’s house. Goldbelly, a curated marketplace for gourmet foods and restaurants, offers a New York Brunch kit from restaurant Russ & Daughters that’s full of fan-favorite dishes. This includes six assorted bagels, smoked salmon, cream cheese, chocolate babka, coffee, as well as an insulated tote bag and a ceramic mug.

Russ & Daughters New York Brunch $169, available at goldbelly.com

Fur Friendly Collection - $65

Image credit: Bloomscape

For the mom who has the best green thumb around, give her a set of three pet-safe plants she can tend to around the home. This set of three plants (Fittonia White, Peperomia Frost and Peperomia) adds a vibrant touch to any living space thanks to its unique coloring and textures on its leaves. Plus if Mom doesn’t happen to be the best gardener, these potted plants also happen to be pretty low-maintenance, too.

Fur Friendly Collection $65, available at bloomscape.com

Faith Floral Arrangement - $125

Image credit: Floom

When it comes to Mother’s Day gifting, a set of stunning floral arrangements can do no harm. This bouquet and vase set is full of pink roses surrounded by seeded eucalyptus that are designed and delivered from a local florist near you.

Faith Floral Arrangement $125, available at floom.com