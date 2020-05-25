10 Apps on Sale for Memorial Day That Every Freelancer Needs

May 25, 2020 4 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Toodledo Plus Online Task Manager

Life as a freelancer comes with many freedoms but also a significant amount of responsibility. You're in charge of setting your own hours, negotiating your own contracts, making sure you get paid, managing your expenses and taxes, and everything else your business needs to run. As a freelancer, you can't delegate. You can, however, invest in technology to help you ease the burden. These ten can all be a huge help for your freelance business, and they're all on sale now.

Toodledo syncs across all of your devices so you can record and track tasks immediately. The app lets you set customizable alarms for certain tasks, give yourself email or text reminders, and even set location-based and recurring task alarms. It also integrates with your email, calendar, and other productivity tools to ensure you're always on top of your work.

WordPress Portal for Business

If you run your business through a WordPress site, WordPress Portal will be your best friend. This all-in-one plugin allows you to manage projects, assign tasks, receive timesheets, send invoices, and get paid online. It's everything you need to manage your business from one hub.

Vidthere Live Meetings & Webinars

Most work remotely, which makes communication and collaboration difficult. With Vidthere, however, you'll have constant access to your clients. Vidthere supports both live meetings and webinars, as well as auto-recorded webinars, so you can jump on calls, access meeting notes, and more from home.

FlexJobs: 1-Yr Subscription

One of the greatest challenges for is simply finding enough work. That's why FlexJobs was created. This service goes beyond the average job board by finding only flexible, remote, real jobs that freelancers can apply for.

Meetquo Remote Meeting Platform

No freelancer wants to waste their time in meetings. With Meetquo, you can conduct remote meetings and brainstorming sessions when it's convenient for everybody involved. This app works asynchronously, so you can make proposals, exchange feedback, and more without having to be online at the same time.

Slides Pro Plus Plan

Having trouble scoring gigs? Slides Pro helps you create beautiful pitch decks that you can use to present your vision and win bids. Their seamless program lets you create professional, fully-customized decks in just a few clicks.

123FormBuilder Gold Plan

If you have a website where you host your best work and market to new users, 123FormBuilder will help you take it to the next level. In just a few steps, you can create web forms that will help you build an email list, manage work inquiries, submit quotes, and much more.

Truemail.io Bulk Email Verifier

Your email list may be your most valuable asset but only if it's actually functional. Truemail analyzes your email list in bulk to remove duplicate email addresses, old email addresses, and broken ones so you can get the maximum reach with every email send.

Weblium Landing Page Pro

Want to gain traction for your business through organic traffic? Then you need a great landing page. Weblium uses an AI Design Supervisor to help you build advanced, responsive, SEO-optimized landing pages without having to write a single line of code.

ITG.digital Online Illustrations Builder Pro

A business is only as good as its branding. Even as a freelancer, branding is important, and ITG.digital Online Illustrations Builder helps you brand and style all of your work without any design background. With access to thousands of customizable illustrations for every purpose, ITG.digital lets you create your own branding without hiring an extra hand.

