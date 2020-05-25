Office Tech

Need a New Workstation? HP is Slashing Prices on Laptops and More Right Now

HP's product design ensures speed and reliability for hitting your mark.
Need a New Workstation? HP is Slashing Prices on Laptops and More Right Now
Image credit: Claudio Schwarz

Contributor
2 min read
If you’re like most, chances are you’ve been spending a lot more time on your computer than usual. And, while your rig may have been fine for firing off an email or researching trends between meetings, you’ve probably noticed that it’s not quite the workhorse you need it to be when you’re using it nearly every waking hour of the day now.

If you’re looking to upgrade your setup, we have good news: HP is currently offering huge discounts on laptops, desktops, and more this weekend for Memorial Day. 

The sale spans everything from laptops and desktop computers to printers, monitors, and so much more. Here are a few on-sale items to give you some ideas:

HP Envy 17T Laptop - $1,699.00

For entrepreneurs, it’s essential to have a fast machine that responds to your hustle. The Envy laptop has a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and 1 TB of SSD storage, so it can easily keep up with running multiple apps or browsing tabs and has plenty of room for storing all of your important files. And, at 38 percent off, it’s far easier on the wallet.

HP 27” Monitor - $239.99

Buying an external monitor is one of the easiest ways to improve your WFH game, and this massive 27-inch model gives you plenty of real estate to work with. Whether you’re on a team Zoom call or heads down in deep work, you can keep your email, chat window, CRM, and other tools all open and right where you can see them so you don’t miss a beat. While similar options could cost you upwards of $400, this one from HP is discounted to only $239.99 for this sale.

With everything happening in the world, there are plenty of reasons to upgrade the technology in your life. It’s at least worth checking out HP’s site to see what you might find before the sale ends on May 26th. Learn more here.

