Top 50 Best Undergrad Programs for Entrepreneurs in 2021

University of Houston

Cyvia and Melvyn Wolff Center for Entrepreneurship

Houston, Texas

Number of Entrepreneurship Courses Offered: 38

Tuition: $11,276 (in-state); $26,936 (out-of-state)

Companies Started by Graduates Over the Last 5 Years: 637

What Sets Us Apart

• Our integrated, lockstep curriculum, and range of extra-curriculars to develop students who often come from humble backgrounds.

• Our collaborations with UH Division of Research, MD Anderson, NASA, UH Valenti School of Communication, UH Industrial Design program, and the Digital Media program at UH Sugar Land in developing business plans.

• RED Labs was one of the first student business accelerators in the US and works with Rice’s OwlSpark for the benefit of students from both schools.

• Bayou Startup showcase is a unique joint demo day for RED Labs and OwlSpark, attended by more than 400 members of the Houston entrepreneurial ecosystem. This year, Texas A&M was also added to the program.

• The SURE program promotes startups in under-resourced communities. This program helped start more than 300 businesses to date.

• Cougar Venture Fund was one of the first student-driven early-stage investment funds.

• Wolffest is unique in form and magnitude. Our students run pop-up businesses that net more than $200,000 in profits and contributions per annum (pre-Covid).• Our students learn the ins and outs of starting an Amazon store their first semester in the program, ensuring all students start a business before they graduate. We are innovative as well as distinctive.