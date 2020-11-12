The 'Nicest Taco Bell in the World' Is Exploding on TikTok, as People Marvel at the Beachfront Views and Boozy Drinks
One of the prettiest Taco Bell's in the world is going viral on TikTok, as people marvel at the beachfront restaurant.
The fast-food chain's beachside location in Pacifica, California, has been a favorite of locals and tourists since the 1980s. Last year, Taco Bell revamped the location, redesigning it as a larger, upscale Cantina model.
Travel influencer Megan Homme recently visited Pacifica location, calling it the "nicest Taco Bell in the world" on TikTok. Since Homme posted the video earlier this week, 1.4 million people have watched her tour of the Taco Bell.
"The views are incredible, the tacos are amazing, you can literally just sit here and watch the surfers," Homme says. "Ten out of ten."
Here's a look inside the one-of-a-kind Taco Bell, soon after it was upgraded in 2019.
