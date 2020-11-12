Retail

The 'Nicest Taco Bell in the World' Is Exploding on TikTok, as People Marvel at the Beachfront Views and Boozy Drinks

The restaurant went viral this week, with 1.4 million people watching a travel influencer's tour of the Pacifica location.
Image credit: Taco Bell
Taco Bell recently upgraded one of its most gorgeous locations.

This story originally appeared on Business Insider

One of the prettiest Taco Bell's in the world is going viral on TikTok, as people marvel at the beachfront restaurant. 

The fast-food chain's beachside location in Pacifica, California, has been a favorite of locals and tourists since the 1980s. Last year, Taco Bell revamped the location, redesigning it as a larger, upscale Cantina model. 

Travel influencer Megan Homme recently visited Pacifica location, calling it the "nicest Taco Bell in the world" on TikTok. Since Homme posted the video earlier this week, 1.4 million people have watched her tour of the Taco Bell. 

@meganhomme

this tbell... *chefs kiss* ##tacobell ##traveltiktok ##california ##travelvlog

Classical Music - Classical Music

"The views are incredible, the tacos are amazing, you can literally just sit here and watch the surfers," Homme says. "Ten out of ten." 

Here's a look inside the one-of-a-kind Taco Bell, soon after it was upgraded in 2019. 

Related: Remember the Endless Taco Bell Chihuahua Lawsuit? Kamala Harris' Husband Won It.

The Taco Bell is located right on the shore of Linda Mar

Image credit: Taco Bell

Customers have long loved the Taco Bell for its walk-up window and ocean-side patio

Image credit: Taco Bell

With the redesign, Taco Bell added a surfboard parking area and an indoor-outdoor fireplace

Image credit: Taco Bell

Like other Taco Bell Cantinas, the location serves boozy twisted freezes and local beer

Image credit: Taco Bell

According to Taco Bell, the location was one of the first Cantinas to have recycling and compost bins

Image credit: Taco Bell

The location's franchisee, Golden Gate Bell, also added a mural from local artist Nora Bruhn

Image credit: Taco Bell

Customers have a great view of the ocean

Image credit: Taco Bell

But, the best view comes from dining on the patio

Image credit: Taco Bell

It's a one-of-a-kind Taco Bell, and certainly one of the 'nicest in the world'

Image credit: Taco Bell

