Office Space

10 Home Office Essentials You Can Get at Early Black Friday Pricing

From standing desks to aromatherapy, get the most out of your home office.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
10 Home Office Essentials You Can Get at Early Black Friday Pricing
Image credit: Flexispot

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
home
4 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

With so many of us working from home these days, studies show that two-thirds of people working remotely would like to continue to do so. Having the right supplies for your remote job is essential to keeping yourself organized and ensuring your at-home success.

You don't have to wait until Black Friday to land a good deal though. Here are some already on sale WFH essentials that are currently an extra 15 percent off when you use coupon code SAVE15NOV at checkout for a limited time.

EC1 Electric Height Adjustable Standing Desk

EC1 Electric Height Adjustable Standing Desk
Image credit: Flexispot

So, if you are ready to upgrade to a standing desk, you can do that on a budget today, too. The EC1 is a fast, seamless, no-frills standing desk that will cover all of your needs. It adjusts its height in less than ten seconds, and has a robust, stable design that makes it both easy to move and sturdy to work from.

Enjoy the EC1 Electric Height Adjustable Standing Desk for $216.75 (Reg. $299) with promo code SAVE15NOV.

SOLUS⁺ Smart Infrared Heater

SOLUS⁺ Smart Infrared Heater
Image credit: Koleda

Save money and energy this winter with SOLUS–the sleek, smart, and cost-efficient electric infrared heater. With the SOLUS+ companion app, you have remote access to your heater to schedule heating, monitor costs in real-time, and control zonal heating so it's only working when you're there. It's earned top reviews on GadgetFlow, WIRED, GQ, and more.

Warm up with the SOLUS⁺ Smart Infrared Heater for $278.80 (Reg. $410) with promo code SAVE15NOV.

Envion EA150 HEPA 3-in-1 Desktop Air Purifier

Envion EA150 HEPA 3-in-1 Desktop Air Purifier
Image credit: Boneco

As noted before, air quality can be a big indicator of performance. This desktop purifier works to eliminate pollutants in the air by using a pre-filter, True HEPA filter, and a VOC filter. Mold, dust, pollen, and allergens don't stand a chance.

Breathe easier with the Envion EA150 HEPA 3-in-1 Desktop Air Purifier for $65.45 (Reg. $89) with promo code SAVE15NOV.

LumiCharge T2W Lamp & Charger

LumiCharge T2W Lamp & Charger
Image credit: LumiCharge

LumiCharge is the perfect desk lamp. It works as a desk lamp, phone charger, and speaker, and has a full calendar display integrated. You can use it in three color modes or adjust the brightness level with ease to find the perfect lighting whenever you're trying to get in the zone.

Get the LumiCharge T2W Lamp & Charger for $55.25 (Reg. $99) with promo code SAVE15NOV.

Aluminum Portable Foldable Laptop Stand

Aluminum Portable Foldable Laptop Stand
Image credit: 3P Tech

Set up a convenient workspace anywhere with this cleverly designed laptop stand. Made of durable aluminum, it's tough, yet lightweight so you can pack it in your bag and carry anywhere. Plus, it's fully adjustable so you can find the perfect angle no matter where you're working.

Get the Aluminum Portable Foldable Laptop Stand for $25.50 (Reg. $89) with promo code SAVE15NOV.

One Power 6-Outlet & 3-USB Ports Desk Surge Protector

One Power 6-Outlet & 3-USB Ports Desk Surge Protector
Image credit: Promounts

This is the one surge protector to rule them all. This cleverly designed tool sets up just about anywhere you need it to, giving you access to six outlets and three USB ports whenever you need. That should cover just about all of your devices.

Check out the One Power 6-Outlet & 3-USB Ports Desk Surge Protector for $25.50 (Reg. $49) with promo code SAVE15NOV.

The Ultimate Aromatherapy Bundle

The Ultimate Aromatherapy Bundle
Image credit: Neva Tech

Believe it or not, air quality can have a major impact on business. So, improve the air you breathe with this essential oil diffuser that can provide sinus and allergy relief, improve your energy, and increase your focus. This diffuser and essential oil combo has 15 different light modes and comes with ten pure essential oils.

Enjoy The Ultimate Aromatherapy Bundle for $34 (Reg. $349) with promo code SAVE15NOV.

Gourmia® GCM6850 Digital Accelerated Cold Brew Coffee Maker

Gourmia® GCM6850 Digital Accelerated Cold Brew Coffee Maker
Image credit: Gourmia

Prefer cold brew to hot coffee? You can pick one up every day at your local shop, but that's going to add up. Instead, make your own at home with this ingenious brewer that lets you make cold brew from grounds in as little as four minutes.

Skip the trip to the coffee shop and get the Gourmia® GCM6850 Digital Accelerated Cold Brew Coffee Maker for $51 (Reg. $109) with promo code SAVE15NOV.

AquaSprouts® Fountain: Aquaponics Water Garden

AquaSprouts® Fountain: Aquaponics Water Garden
Image credit: AquaSprouts

Add a peaceful touch to your home office with this beautiful zen garden. This garden is self-sustaining by combining fishkeeping and hydroponic gardening. It recycles fish waste to promote plant growth, thereby keeping the water clean. Nature's amazing, isn't it?

Relax with the AquaSprouts® Fountain: Aquaponics Water Garden for $108.79 (Reg. $159) with promo code SAVE15NOV.

Mount-It! Height Adjustable Sit-Stand Desk Converter

Mount-It! Height Adjustable Sit-Stand Desk Converter
Image credit: Mount-It!

Prefer to stand while you work but aren't ready to spend hundreds on a standing desk? Mount-It is the next best thing. This easily adjustable stand elevates your computer so you can move from a sitting position to a standing one without altering your workflow.

Get the Mount-It! Height Adjustable Sit-Stand Desk Converter for $155.55 (Reg. $199) with promo code SAVE15NOV.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Office Space

What Our Socially Distanced Workspaces Might Look Like

Future of Entrepreneurship

What It's Like Inside Zola

Office Space

Peek Inside the Mind-Blowing Offices of the Most Successful Startups In History: Spanx, Uber, Warby Parker and More