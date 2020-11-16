10 Home Office Essentials You Can Get at Early Black Friday Pricing

November 16, 2020 4 min read

With so many of us working from home these days, studies show that two-thirds of people working remotely would like to continue to do so. Having the right supplies for your remote job is essential to keeping yourself organized and ensuring your at-home success.

You don't have to wait until Black Friday to land a good deal though. Here are some already on sale WFH essentials that are currently an extra 15 percent off when you use coupon code SAVE15NOV at checkout for a limited time.

EC1 Electric Height Adjustable Standing Desk

Image credit: Flexispot

So, if you are ready to upgrade to a standing desk, you can do that on a budget today, too. The EC1 is a fast, seamless, no-frills standing desk that will cover all of your needs. It adjusts its height in less than ten seconds, and has a robust, stable design that makes it both easy to move and sturdy to work from.

Enjoy the EC1 Electric Height Adjustable Standing Desk for $216.75 (Reg. $299) with promo code SAVE15NOV.

SOLUS⁺ Smart Infrared Heater

Image credit: Koleda

Save money and energy this winter with SOLUS–the sleek, smart, and cost-efficient electric infrared heater. With the SOLUS+ companion app, you have remote access to your heater to schedule heating, monitor costs in real-time, and control zonal heating so it's only working when you're there. It's earned top reviews on GadgetFlow, WIRED, GQ, and more.

Warm up with the SOLUS⁺ Smart Infrared Heater for $278.80 (Reg. $410) with promo code SAVE15NOV.

Envion EA150 HEPA 3-in-1 Desktop Air Purifier

Image credit: Boneco

As noted before, air quality can be a big indicator of performance. This desktop purifier works to eliminate pollutants in the air by using a pre-filter, True HEPA filter, and a VOC filter. Mold, dust, pollen, and allergens don't stand a chance.

Breathe easier with the Envion EA150 HEPA 3-in-1 Desktop Air Purifier for $65.45 (Reg. $89) with promo code SAVE15NOV.

LumiCharge T2W Lamp & Charger

Image credit: LumiCharge

LumiCharge is the perfect desk lamp. It works as a desk lamp, phone charger, and speaker, and has a full calendar display integrated. You can use it in three color modes or adjust the brightness level with ease to find the perfect lighting whenever you're trying to get in the zone.

Get the LumiCharge T2W Lamp & Charger for $55.25 (Reg. $99) with promo code SAVE15NOV.

Aluminum Portable Foldable Laptop Stand

Image credit: 3P Tech

Set up a convenient workspace anywhere with this cleverly designed laptop stand. Made of durable aluminum, it's tough, yet lightweight so you can pack it in your bag and carry anywhere. Plus, it's fully adjustable so you can find the perfect angle no matter where you're working.

Get the Aluminum Portable Foldable Laptop Stand for $25.50 (Reg. $89) with promo code SAVE15NOV.

One Power 6-Outlet & 3-USB Ports Desk Surge Protector

Image credit: Promounts

This is the one surge protector to rule them all. This cleverly designed tool sets up just about anywhere you need it to, giving you access to six outlets and three USB ports whenever you need. That should cover just about all of your devices.

Check out the One Power 6-Outlet & 3-USB Ports Desk Surge Protector for $25.50 (Reg. $49) with promo code SAVE15NOV.

The Ultimate Aromatherapy Bundle

Image credit: Neva Tech

Believe it or not, air quality can have a major impact on business. So, improve the air you breathe with this essential oil diffuser that can provide sinus and allergy relief, improve your energy, and increase your focus. This diffuser and essential oil combo has 15 different light modes and comes with ten pure essential oils.

Enjoy The Ultimate Aromatherapy Bundle for $34 (Reg. $349) with promo code SAVE15NOV.

Gourmia® GCM6850 Digital Accelerated Cold Brew Coffee Maker

Image credit: Gourmia

Prefer cold brew to hot coffee? You can pick one up every day at your local shop, but that's going to add up. Instead, make your own at home with this ingenious brewer that lets you make cold brew from grounds in as little as four minutes.

Skip the trip to the coffee shop and get the Gourmia® GCM6850 Digital Accelerated Cold Brew Coffee Maker for $51 (Reg. $109) with promo code SAVE15NOV.

AquaSprouts® Fountain: Aquaponics Water Garden

Image credit: AquaSprouts

Add a peaceful touch to your home office with this beautiful zen garden. This garden is self-sustaining by combining fishkeeping and hydroponic gardening. It recycles fish waste to promote plant growth, thereby keeping the water clean. Nature's amazing, isn't it?

Relax with the AquaSprouts® Fountain: Aquaponics Water Garden for $108.79 (Reg. $159) with promo code SAVE15NOV.

Mount-It! Height Adjustable Sit-Stand Desk Converter

Image credit: Mount-It!

Prefer to stand while you work but aren't ready to spend hundreds on a standing desk? Mount-It is the next best thing. This easily adjustable stand elevates your computer so you can move from a sitting position to a standing one without altering your workflow.

Get the Mount-It! Height Adjustable Sit-Stand Desk Converter for $155.55 (Reg. $199) with promo code SAVE15NOV.