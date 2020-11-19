10 iPhone and Laptop Charging Accessories With Black Friday Prices
Apple Watch Portable USB Charger
When your Apple Watch runs out of power, it's a real wrench in your day. Ensure that never happens with this portable USB charger. It fits conveniently in your pocket and lets you just plug it in and charge your Apple Watch on the go.
Get the Apple Watch Portable USB Charger for $16.15 (Reg. $39) with promo code SAVE15NOV.
ChargeWorx 10,000mAh Dual USB Slim Power Bank
Charge two devices simultaneously on the go with this 10,000mAh power bank. This remarkably slim power bank fits easily in your bag and can completely recharge your phone twice over.
Bring power everywhere with the ChargeWorx Dual USB Slim Power Bank for $16.15 (Reg. $39) with promo code SAVE15NOV.
CharbyEdge Pro 6-in-1 Universal Cable
Nobody likes to sift through tangled cables to find the right one. You won't have to with the CharbyEdge. This high-speed, durable charging cable features a detachable adapter design to let you charge any Apple, USB-C, or Android device with one cable.
Stop juggling cords with the CharbyEdge Pro 6-in-1 Universal Cable for $21.25 (Reg. $30) with promo code SAVE15NOV.
Passport 30W Global Travel Adapter
This Good Design Awardee has a 30W USB-C PD port for fast charging all of your USB-C devices. But it also has three USB-A ports and a multi-region AC output to charge up to five devices at once. That's what makes it the perfect travel adapter.
Travel confidently with the Passport 30W Global Adapter for $29.75 (Reg. $59) with promo code SAVE15NOV.
Genuine Leather Wireless Charging Pad
Upgrade your desk with this classy leather pad. Not only does this genuine leather charger look great, but it will power up your Qi-compatible devices in a hurry. It's form meeting function.
Charge in style with the Genuine Leather Wireless Charging Pad for $33.96 (Reg. $49) with promo code SAVE15NOV.
Porta 3-in-1 Power Bank for Phone, Apple Watch & AirPods
Love your Apple products? Charge them all in the same location. This ingenious portable power bank lets you charge your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods in one place.
Charge all your Apple devices with the Porta 3-in-1 Power Bank for Phone, Apple Watch & AirPods for $42.50 (Reg. $119) with promo code SAVE15NOV.
Naztech Ultimate Power Station: Qi Wireless + 5 USB + 4,000mAh Battery
SuperHub may just be the most impressive piece of credit-card-sized tech you've ever met. This power adapter features dual USB-C PD and USB-A ports with 48W of total output to charge your devices on the go. Plus, it offers 5Gbps data transfer, so it acts like a USB hub, and can even play 4K video.
Enjoy the Zendure SuperHub Charger & Hub with Dual PD for $59.50 (Reg. $99) with promo code SAVE15NOV.
Zendure SuperPort 4 USB-C PD Desktop Charger
To charge your power banks and laptops at top speed, you need the right compatibility. Meet the SuperPort. This 100W USB-C charger supports 5A current throughput to charge the latest USB-C devices at top speeds.
Charge faster with the Zendure SuperPort 4 USB-C PD Desktop Charger for $85 (Reg. $129) with promo code SAVE15NOV.
CORE Power AC/USB 27,000mAh Portable Laptop Charger
Who needs an outlet to charge a laptop? Not you when you have CORE Power. This remarkable portable charger packs enough juice to completely recharge a MacBook Pro and then some.
Power up your laptop with the CORE Power AC/USB 27,000mAh Portable Laptop Charger for $170 (Reg. $199) with promo code SAVE15NOV.
