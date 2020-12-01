Cyber Monday's Been Extended with These 10 Smart Home Accessories

December 1, 2020 4 min read

blurams Outdoor Pro Security Camera Outdoor System

There's no better time than the holiday shopping season to turn your home smart. With so many great deals on smart accessories, it's an affordable way to bring your home into the 21st century. We've rounded up some of the web's best deals on these intelligent devices, so you don't have to travel too far. Plus, when you use code CMSAVE20 at checkout, you can save an extra 20% for a limited time (some exclusions apply).

Protect your home from intruders with this budget-friendly, Amazon's Choice security camera. This weatherproof camera installs easily and streams a real-time view to your phone. Plus, it's equipped with a siren and flashing alarm in the event that anyone does try to break in.

Get the blurams Outdoor Pro Security Camera Outdoor System for $48 (Reg. $89) with promo code CMSAVE20.

Google WiFi Router for Whole Home Coverage

The Google WiFi Router has earned rave reviews from Tech Radar, CNET, and The Verge for good reason. This new type of connected system replaces your router for seamless coverage throughout your home. It supports 1,200MBps speed and provides a fast signal in every room, on every device.

Get the Google WiFi Router for Whole Home Coverage for $84.99 (Reg. $129).

Arlo Audio Doorbell & Chime Bundle

Answer your door from anywhere with this Amazon's Choice bundle! The Arlo Audio Doorbell is easy to install without changing your existing doorbell chime and it calls your mobile device when pressed to alert you that someone's at the door. Meanwhile, the Chime is a smart speaker that plugs into any wall outlet so you can communicate with people at the door.

Get the Arlo Audio Doorbell & Chime Bundle for $89.99 (Reg. $129).

MoodoGo® Portable Fragrance Diffuser + 1 Sea Breeze Capsule

Good air quality often equates to better work quality. MoodoGo ensures you have great air anywhere. This portable aroma diffuser was designed for cars but works anywhere to release delightful scents created by expert perfumers.

Get the MoodoGo® Portable Fragrance Diffuser + 1 Sea Breeze Capsule for $31.92 (Reg. $47) with promo code CMSAVE20.

NX-100 Smart Garage Controller & Smart Plug Bundle

Control your garage from anywhere with this bundle! The Nexx Garage lets you and other users you designate securely open, close, and monitor your garage door. The Nexx Plug lets you and other designated users turn on or off appliances or devices from just about anywhere in the world. Control them with your smartphone, Alexa, or Google Assistant device.

Get the NX-100 Smart Garage Controller & Smart Plug Bundle for $64 (Reg. $99) with promo code CMSAVE20.

EZ-PET Smart Programmable Automatic Feeder

Keep your pets happy no matter where you are! This smart programmable feeder dispenses food at scheduled feeding times so your pet stays on a normal diet even if you can't be there. You can also give them a special treat for being good from time to time.

Get the EZ-PET Smart Programmable Automatic Feeder for $64 (Reg. $99) with promo code CMSAVE20.

Sensibo SKY Smart AC Controller

Save money on heating and cooling this year and every year with the Sensibo SKY. This Smart AC controller taps into your home's system to let you schedule operation, set up specific climate zones, and more to gain complete control. Before you know it, your electric bill will start dropping.

Get the Sensibo SKY Smart AC Controller for $79.16 (Reg. $149) with promo code CMSAVE20.

SOLUS⁺ Smart Infrared Heater

Heat your home without breaking the bank! The SOLUS pairs with the SOLUS+ app to give you complete control over your heating schedule. You can schedule heating throughout the day, set up specific heating zones, and much more to ensure you're never wasting any heat.

Get the SOLUS⁺ Smart Infrared Heater for $328 (Reg. $410).

Marshall® Stanmore II Wireless Smart Speaker

With 4.6 stars on Amazon, the Stanmore II is one of the finest stereos you can have in your home. It's coupled with Amazon Alexa for voice control so you can play and control your music hands-free or even look up songs. It's basically Alexa, but with extremely upgraded audio.

Get the Marshall® Stanmore II Wireless Smart Speaker for $279.99 (Reg. $399).

Ultraloq Combo Smart Lock & Key Fob

This Indiegogo-funded lock is the ultimate smart lock for anybody who tends to forget their keys. Ultraloq Combo lets you into your home via biometric fingerprint identification, contactless key fob, or your smartphone. But while it's convenient, it doesn't sacrifice on security. With a two-point locking system, Ultraloq keeps your home twice as secure.

Get the Ultraloq Combo Smart Lock & Key Fob for $264 (Reg. $369) with promo code CMSAVE20.