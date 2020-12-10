3 Stress-Relieving Exercises for People Who are Always Busy

December 10, 2020 3 min read

Yoga

Image credit: Ekaterina Bolovtsova

2020 has been full of stressors. Between the pandemic , a tense election cycle, a struggling economy, and dramatic changes to the way we do everything from hanging out with family to shopping for groceries , nobody can blame you for being stressed out. There are a number of great ways to alleviate some of that stress , however, each of which is extremely easy to accomplish.

Harvard Medical School research suggests that yoga is an incredibly valuable source of stress relief. Their research shows that yoga actually modulates the brain's stress response, building up your resilience to stress over time. Simply put, establishing a yoga practice can help you not only reduce stress, but make you more immune to it going forward. That will be extremely handy for making 2021 your most successful year yet.

Starting a yoga practice is easy with YogaDownload Unlimited. This app gives you on-demand access to more than 1,500 beginner to advanced yoga and fitness classes. Get it for $29 (reg. $119) today.

High-Intensity Workouts

Image credit: Diego Lozano

It's widely been agreed that regular can help ease stress. But, research at the University of Missouri-Columbia indicates that, specifically, high-intensity exercise is an even greater source of reducing stress and anxiety. Their study suggests high-intensity exercise especially benefits women.

We get it, it's hard to get excited about a high-intensity workout. That's why Onyx Home Workout App is so valuable. This 2020 Apple App We Love gives you a lifetime's worth of workouts and uses a 3D capture system to count your reps, correct your form, track your exercises, and give personalized feedback in real-time. It's like having a personal trainer in your pocket. Get a lifetime subscription for $79.99 (reg. $300) today.

Running

Image credit: Burst

A University of Maryland study found that people who run have lower stress levels than those who don't. Not only that, but they're more resilient to stress-inducing situations. Simply going for a run a few times a week can have a positive impact on your stress levels. Being stressed can have both mental and physical effects on your health, so it's important to participate in activities that keep your stress levels down.

Getting into a running and health regimen is easy with BetterMe Workout App. This app-based program is designed to catch you up with all your personal training needs. It helps you get a personalized diet plan, track water intake, get advice from a personal trainer, and more. No gym needed.